Eighty-six civil society organisations (CSOs), including Global Rights, a group advocating for human rights for marginalised communities, have marked the eighth National Day Of Mourning (NDOM), calling on the administration of President Tinubu to end the lingering violence against harmless Nigerians

Noting that this year’s mourning is beyond condolences, the CSOs, in their effort to assess President Tinubu’s second year in office, expressed their “deep concerns over the nation’s steep descent into chaos, occasioned by the failure to tame insecurity across Nigeria.”

“We demand that the president and his administration fulfill their constitutional duty of ensuring the security and welfare of all Nigerians in accordance with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” the Executive Director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, said in her remarks during the commemoration of the NDOM in Abuja on Wednesday.

‘6,549 Nigerians killed, 3,804 abducted’

Rolling out the Global Rights 2024 data on mass atrocities in the country, Ms Baiyewu said about 5,353 people were killed and 5,171 others kidnapped in 2024. An additional 1,196 people have been killed and 1,367 kidnapped so far in 2025, she said.

“These numbers do not account for the regular crimes of armed robbery and other forms of crime within that range,” Ms Baiyewu said. “These incidents of violence have reduced the citizens’ right to life and dignity guaranteed under Sections 33 and 34 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) to a mere inscription.”

“The North-west is the worst affected with at least 1,671 people killed,” she said, adding that as many as 70 people were killed in a single attack. She noted that there was a resurgence of terror activities in the North-east where Boko Haram killed at least 75 fishermen in an attack on Tunbun Rogo, Kukawa LGA, Borno State, contributing to the second-highest mass atrocity toll.

“The North-central of the country, particularly the Benue Valley, continued to contend with escalating attacks from herder-militia and some faceless groups, in addition to communal clashes. In one brutal attack on the Wase community in Plateau State, at least 50 people were massacred,” she stated.

Ms Baiyewu said the NDOM is a day to remember that “our fellow citizens are not mere statistics, but are humans and citizens whose lives were unjustly cut short, but whose identities must not be forgotten, and for whom justice must be served.”

She said the day is set aside to make a patriotic cry for justice in the face of “overwhelming silence” by Nigerian leaders.

A call for security reforms

In his remarks, Auwal Rafsanjani, the executive director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), noted that factors such as ineffective administrative justice system, opaque recruitment into the armed forces and corruption in the military are worsening the insecurity.

He, however, called for a thorough reform in the security sector. Such reforms, he said, should strengthen transparency and accountability.

Mr Rafsanjani also called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to take proactive steps in reorienting vulnerable Nigerians who may have been influenced by jihadist ideologies, particularly in areas where the absence of effective governance has left communities exposed to extremist narratives.

Demands

Noting that democracy cannot thrive without security, the CSOs made seven demands and rejected the political class’s nonchalant silence.

“We reject their cold, indifferent, mechanical condolences,” Ms Baiyewu said on their behalf. “Rather, we demand action, security, accountability and justice. We caution the Tinubu administration that its persistent failure to uphold its constitutional responsibilities will be remembered as a betrayal that allowed the country to descend further into chaos and lawlessness.”

The organisations called on the Nigerian government to fulfil its constitutional mandate to protect the lives and property of citizens as stipulated in Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution. They also reminded the government of its obligation under Section 17(2)(c) to ensure that all actions are carried out in a humane manner, especially in response to the rising wave of violence across the country.

The coalition stressed the need to address deep-rooted socioeconomic inequalities by investing in quality education, infrastructure and equal opportunities for all Nigerians, particularly marginalised communities. They also emphasised the importance of strengthening government institutions and ensuring effective coordination among all arms of government to deliver on this mandate.

In dealing with the crisis of internal displacement, the groups urged the government to treat Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with dignity, in line with constitutional provisions. They further called for the dismantling of ransom and extortion networks, as well as the prosecution of individuals and entities enabling or funding terrorist activities. Strengthening security in high-risk regions through early warning systems and rapid response mechanisms was also highlighted as a priority.

Additionally, the coalition advocated for better welfare and psychosocial support for security personnel serving in conflict zones to combat burnout and post-traumatic stress. They demanded that all violent crimes, including those linked to the 2023 elections, be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

Concluding their statement, the civil society groups expressed solidarity with victims of violence, called for the safe return of abductees, and reaffirmed their commitment to holding the government accountable to the people of Nigeria.

