Nigeria’s Super Eagles triumphed over fierce rivals Ghana with a 2-1 victory in a pulsating Unity Cup semi-final clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and an own goal by Ghana’s Razak Simpson secured the win, earning Nigeria a place in Saturday’s final against Jamaica.

The match, dubbed the “Jollof Derby,” was anything but friendly, as the historic rivalry between the two West African giants reignited in front of a packed, energetic crowd of diaspora fans in West London.

Early goals set the tone

Cyriel Dessers gave Nigeria a dream start in the 14th minute, expertly chesting down a cross before rifling a low shot past Ghanaian goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

It marked his second goal against the Black Stars, having also scored in a 2024 friendly between the two nations.

Five minutes later, Nigeria doubled their advantage in fortuitous fashion. A dangerous free kick into the box saw Ghanaian defender Razak Simpson misjudge his header and divert the ball into his own net, handing the Super Eagles a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Ghana’s fightback stalled

Struggling to find rhythm in the first half, Ghana’s response after the break was more purposeful. Their efforts paid off in the 70th minute when Brandon Thomas-Asante coolly finished off a low cross to bring the Black Stars back into the game.

Nigeria thought they had restored their two-goal cushion soon after, but Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike was ruled out for offside. As Ghana pushed for an equaliser, Stanley Nwabali stood tall in goal, notably denying Abu Francis in the 87th minute with a crucial stop.

Beyond Football: A Cultural Celebration

With thousands of fans from the Nigerian and Ghanaian diaspora in attendance, the Unity Cup also served as a celebration of shared heritage and cultural pride.

What’s Next

Nigeria now prepare to face Jamaica in the Unity Cup final on Saturday, while Ghana will face Trinidad and Tobago in the third place match. .

For the Super Eagles, the victory offers a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the upcoming crucial World Cup Qualifiers. For Ghana, the fightback offers signs of promise—even in defeat.

