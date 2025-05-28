Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has spoken on the expulsion of the Channels TV crew from the press centre inside Government House, Uyo.

The crew, Christopher Moffat, a journalist, and Kufre Ikpe, a cameraman, were expelled on Friday over the publication of a video clip in which Mr Eno confirmed that he would defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Eno’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, called the two members of the Channels TV crew on Saturday and informed them that they had been barred from the press centre.

On Tuesday, while commissioning a road project in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state, Mr Eno said his media team drew his attention to media reports on the Channels TV issue.

Mr Eno said it was the prerogative of his spokesperson to ask for a replacement of a correspondent at the Government House press centre, especially if the correspondent has been there for over 10 years.

“I cannot have problems with the media at all,” the governor said. “It is not possible.”

“Our people used to say, when you’re angry with the river, how would you cross back home. We cannot. I think it is within the purview of the chief press secretary to change correspondents within the Government House, and it is the practice all over the world,” he said, adding that he (Eno) does not even need to be aware of such a change.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that correspondents from other media houses have served at the press centre for over 10 years without being replaced.

Mr Udoh’s phone was switched off when PREMIUM TIMES contacted him for comments.

Continuing, Mr Eno said, “This afternoon, Channels TV is here. They are beaming us live, does it look like we have problems with them? We work with all media houses. We cannot have problems with the media.

“You’re the people who bring to people what we are doing,” he said, referring to the media.

“When you have to criticise, you’re the same people that would do it, but please let’s understand that there are things we don’t have to magnify.

“If it’s like posting or transferring a staff member from one department to another, there are things we don’t give attention to. My job is a very serious job. I don’t know which correspondent they moved from one location to another.

“But we know we have deep respect for all our media houses. Let that impression be corrected. We are media-friendly, and we would continue to be

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the two Channels TV crew members for comments at the time of filing this report.

Also, Ambrose Okoh, the general manager of Channels TV, did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comments.

Background

Mr Eno held a meeting on Thursday at Government House to review the status of some projects done by his administration, an opportunity he seized to brief his cabinet members and others of his planned defection.

He told his cabinet members to prepare their resignation letters if they were unwilling to defect with him to the APC.

“We want our commissioners and members of Exco, appointees, and those of you who are saying that you would not come, you are free absolutely not to join me, but you won’t be in my State Executive Council.

“Prepare to resign the day I announce that I am moving because you cannot; you are an appointee, and your loyalty is fully to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party. It is what it is,” the governor said.

Mr Eno blamed his imminent defection on the PDP leadership crisis, particularly the office of the party’s national secretary, which is plagued by protracted litigation.

He vowed to retain control of the PDP structure in Akwa Ibom, which may pitch him against his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, whom, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, has refused to move with him to the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that immediately after the Thursday event, Mr Eno’s spokesperson, Mr Udoh, assembled reporters in the Government House Press Corps, including those from Channels TV, and warned them against making the video of the governor’s remarks public.

But Channels TV aired on Friday the video clips of Mr Eno’s remarks, which sources said embarrassed the governor.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the two Channels journalists were also removed from the Government House Press Corps WhatsApp group.

Condemnation

Meanwhile, the International Press Institute (IPI) has called for the immediate recall of the expelled Channels TV journalists.

“The state government’s reckless action is an alarming development. These journalists are experienced media personnel with a deep knowledge of government activities, and no journalist should be made to face this kind of humiliating treatment simply for doing their job. We will continue to support and encourage impartial reportage no matter the situation.

“We strongly condemn the Akwa Ibom State Government’s action, which is a direct attack on the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression,” the IPI said in a statement on Sunday.

