To promote economic inclusion and enhance civic responsibility among young Nigerians, the federal government convened a town hall meeting in Abuja on Wednesday to discuss the country’s ongoing tax reforms and their implications for youth development.

The meeting, organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), brought together government officials, tax experts, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and students to explore the role of youth in Nigeria’s tax sector.

In her keynote address, Rinsola Abiola, the presidential aide overseeing citizenship and leadership matters, explained that the tax reform initiatives are designed to empower Nigerian youth economically and socially.

“A lot has been said about the proposed tax reforms, and I wish to assure everyone present here today, and indeed all other young people across the country, that these reforms have been crafted with the best interests of young people at heart, whether as professionals and salary earners, or business owners.

“By fostering entrepreneurship and job creation, young people contribute to expanding the tax base and generating revenue for national development,” she said.

Ms Abiola emphasised that the administration of President Bola Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is deeply committed to supporting Nigerian youths with initiatives such as startup funding, digital skills training, and regulatory reforms to ease the cost of doing business.

“The Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recognises the immense potential of Nigeria’s youth and is actively working to empower them. President Tinubu is a leader who listens and cares genuinely about the youth.”

FIRS: Building a culture of voluntary compliance

Also speaking at the event, FIRS Chairman Zach Adedeji, represented by Aisha Haman, his special adviser on Research and Statistics, highlighted the role of taxation in sustaining democratic governance and social development

“Taxation is both a fiscal tool and a social contract. It is the foundation of public trust and the most sustainable means by which governments meet their obligations to the people,” he said.

He acknowledged public criticism surrounding taxation, particularly among the youth, and outlined the FIRS’s efforts to address this through targeted outreach and education.

According to the chairman, a notable revenue service initiative is the Young Tax Champions Programme, which aims to recruit students and graduates as ambassadors of tax literacy across Nigeria.

“Our role at the Federal Inland Revenue Service is not simply to collect taxes but to build a culture of voluntary compliance, transparency, accountability, and, most crucially, inclusion.

“If we harness this energy productively, Nigeria can become one of the most competitive economies in the world. But if we ignore it, we risk deepening economic exclusion, unemployment, and social tension. This is about turning every youth into a tax expert and about cultivating a generation that values civic responsibility and economic participation,” he said.

Mr Adedeji also stressed the importance of introducing tax education in primary and secondary schools and tertiary institutions, laying the foundation for a generation of civic-minded and economically literate citizens.

“The goal is not to burden young entrepreneurs with taxes they cannot afford but to bring them into a system that supports their growth. This means providing incentives, simplifying tax processes, and linking compliance with access to credit, business support, and government services.

“Tax education must begin early in our primary and secondary schools, our universities, and even in our vocational institutions. Our young people must understand how tax works, why it matters, and how it affects their daily lives. You are the present and future of tax administration in Nigeria. We must build together a society where every citizen contributes fairly, benefits equitably, and feels a shared sense of ownership in the destiny of our great nation,” he said.

The tax bills

The Presidential Committee drafted the tax reform bills on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. They are the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

These proposed laws aim to adjust the Value-Added Tax (VAT) revenue-sharing formula and introduce tax exemptions for Nigerians earning below the minimum wage.

Since their transmission to the National Assembly on 3 October 2024, the bills have generated significant debate, particularly regarding their regional implications.

Lawmakers from the Northern region, including members of the Northern Governors Forum, expressed concerns that the VAT component disproportionately benefits some regions over others. In response, the forum directed its representatives in the National Assembly to oppose the bills.

Despite these objections, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) strongly supported the reforms after engaging with the president’s economic team.

Meanwhile, senators from the South-east indicated the need for further consultations with their governors and stakeholders. while South-south senators warned against introducing ethnic or regional biases into the debate.

The senate president has also assured that the National Assembly would conduct a thorough review and ensure the passage of bills that benefit the entire country.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Senate initially debated and passed the tax reform bills on May 7 and 8, with some provisions differing from those approved by the House of Representatives. These discrepancies necessitated the formation of the conference committee to align the bills’ content and recommendations.

On Tuesday, the Senate adopted the harmonised version, signalling a major step toward enacting the new fiscal framework. The bills will be transmitted to President Tinubu for assent before they become law.

