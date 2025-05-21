Popular Nigerian Singer, Small Doctor, real name Adekunle Temitope, has lamented the growing drug abuse epidemic among young people.

The Afrop-Pop singer made this observation via his X handle on Tuesday, calling for urgent intervention.

There Is One Bros That Sings Against Drug Abuse On Socials, Been A Minute I Came Across His Contents (David Something Can’t Fully Remember) . I Think We Need Him More This Moment. I Strolled Through Hoods On Sunday And What I Saw Was Heart Breaking. The Rate Young Chaps Use… — small DOCTOR (@iam_smalldoctor) May 20, 2025

The former bus conductor said he went to where he grew up and met distressing scenes: young men, some of whom he grew up with, visibly under the influence of drugs.

He noted that some young men were sleeping while standing and making “crazy postures” while sleeping.

“The rate at which young chaps use drugs nowadays is alarming,” he said, expressing disappointment. “These were promising guys we grew up with. Now, they’re shadows of themselves.”

He recalled that the veteran Fuji musician Wasiu ‘K1’ Ayinde advised him six years ago to establish a rehabilitation centre. At the time, he did not take it seriously. However, recent events have proven Ayinde’s prediction true.

He added that he had a colleague whom he identified as David, who championed the anti-drug abuse campaign and sang against it using social media, but “it’s been a while since I came across his content. I think we need him more this time.”

Drug abuse

According to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), approximately 14.3 million Nigerians are involved in drug abuse.

The agency said the 14.3 million Nigerian drug abusers are within the age range of 15 to 64 years, adding that more women are now involved.

Career

Small Doctor came close to the music scene as a commercial bike rider who served many street artistes and ran errands at Alaba International Market, Lagos.

He was discovered by one of his customers, DJ Real of Eko FM, who gave him his first break.

His debut album, “Omo Iya Teacher,” was released in 2015 and featured Mz Kiss, Olamide, Seriki and Qdot.

