Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will face off in the Europa League final on Wednesday, 21 May, in Bilbao.

It’s a huge game—not just because of the trophy on the line, but because both teams have had miserable seasons in the Premier League.

United are in 16th place, Tottenham are 17th, and together they’ve lost 39 league matches.

But winning the Europa League would instantly change their story.

It would not only bring European glory but also guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League—something both clubs badly need.

A chance for redemption

Wednesday’s final offers both teams a rare opportunity to end their season on a high note.

It’s uncommon for two teams in such poor form to meet in a European final.

This could be the lowest league finish for any Europa League or Champions League winner in history.

To put things into perspective: the only games either side has won since February have been against relegated teams or against each other.

Their league points are so low that, in past seasons, they might have been relegated.

Strong in Europe, weak at home

Despite their problems in the league, both teams have done well in Europe.

Manchester United are unbeaten in this season’s Europa League. They knocked out Lyon and Athletic Bilbao to reach the final.

Tottenham have also been impressive, losing just once. They beat AZ Alkmaar, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bodo/Glimt in the knockout stages.

After months of inconsistency, both sides are 90 minutes away from turning their season around.

A big moment for Spurs

For Tottenham, the final is about more than just a trophy. It’s a chance to end a 17-year wait for silverware. The last time the Spurs lifted a major trophy was in 2008.

Manager Ange Postecoglou boldly said earlier in the season, “I always win something in my second year.” Now, he has a chance to back that up effectively.

Tottenham have already beaten United three times this season—twice in the league and once in the League Cup—and haven’t lost to them since Postecoglou took charge.

United chasing a rare bright spot

A win would offer fans something to cheer about for Manchester United after a frustrating and confusing season. They’ve struggled to score goals, create chances, and avoid costly mistakes.

However, in Bruno Fernandes, they have one of the most dangerous players in the Europa League history. He has scored 27 goals and assisted 19 more in the competition—more than any other current player.

Sixth all-English final

This will be the sixth time two English clubs meet in a European final. Tottenham have played in two of those before, beating Wolves in 1972 and losing to Liverpool in 2019. United famously beat Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final.

England is the only country with this many all-domestic European finals, showing the strength of its football, even in difficult seasons.

Key stats to watch

Tottenham have led in all three games against United this season and have not once fallen behind.

Spurs convert more of their chances—12.8% of their shots end in goals, while United only manage 8.4%.

Goalkeeper errors have hurt United badly. Andre Onana has made five mistakes that led to goals this season. Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario has only made one in two years.

Three of the last four Europa League finals went to penalties—don’t be surprised if this one is close too.

Probable starting lineups

Tottenham (4-3-3):

Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Odobert; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1):

Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Shaw, Amad; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

