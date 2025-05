The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja, has successfully performed its first living-donor kidney transplant.

The facility’s management disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Living-donor kidney transplant usually involves a donated kidney from someone you know. It might be a family member, friend or co-worker.

According to the statement, the surgery which was conducted on 6 May, was performed on a 69-year-old male Nigerian, who suffered from end-stage renal disease, a condition where the kidneys lose the ability to function.

However, a healthy donor, aged 39 and a close relative of the patient, donated one of his kidneys to the recipient, allowing for a life-saving transplant.

It also said that the medical team led by Ernest Aniede, consisting of in-house qualified surgeons, nephrologists, and other medical and non-medical professionals, worked diligently to ensure the successful outcome of the procedure.

The statement also notes that during his visit to the patient and the donor in the ward after the procedure, the Medical Director, Saad Ahmed, commended the patient and donor for their trust in the hospital’s services.

Mr Ahmed also commended the medical team for a successful surgery.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This is a major milestone for FMC Abuja and a positive sign for the healthcare landscape in Nigeria,” he said.

“This surgery demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced and life-changing treatments to its esteemed patients.

“This momentous surgery represents a step forward in providing life-changing treatment options for patients with kidney failure in the region and beyond.”

He, however, said that the hospital’s dream is to be a world-class health institution for rendering quality healthcare through teamwork, leveraging on cutting-edge technology to enhance research, training, and innovation in healthcare provision.

ALSO READ: Sokoto medical university performs first kidney transplant

According to the statement, Mr Ahmed appreciated President Bola Tinubu, for his unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of the citizens and implementing crucial health reforms and initiatives in addressing kidney-related issues.

He added that the president’s vision and dedication has led to significant progress in strengthening the healthcare system, especially in expanding access to dialysis, increasing funding for kidney disease research, and enhancing training for healthcare professionals.

In response, the donor and patient (recipient) expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the hospital management and staff for the professionalism and dedication they demonstrated before, during, and after the procedure.

The statement added that the patient and donor have recovered fully and are awaiting discharge. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print