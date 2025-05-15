The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and Nigeria’s foremost online newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, on Tuesday announced a partnership agreement to improve youth skills and drive important conversations on employment opportunities and job creation in the country.

The partnership was announced on Tuesday when LSETF officials paid a courtesy visit to PREMIUM TIMES’ Lagos office.

In attendance at the meeting were representatives of both organisations, including the Business and Economy Editor of PREMIUM TIMES, Oladeinde Olawoyin; the Director, Business and Partnerships, Ime Enang; Human Resource Executive, Chidinma Ndubuisi; and Deputy Manager, Business and Partnerships, Abiodun Ojo.

Officials of the LSETF, Michael Adebanjo and Mobola Akingbala, represented the organisation.

At the meeting, both parties discussed potential collaboration ideas designed to deepen the partnership and enhance job creation for the benefit of the Nigerian public.

The parties also explored coordination of marketing and publicity efforts, including sharing brand assets for promotional materials.

Key Issues

The meeting also considered the role of the public sector in youth employment as both parties discussed the challenges of public sector recruitment, including transparency and accessibility.

Mr Olawoyin emphasised that public sector jobs, though often less discussed, remain a vital part of the employment landscape.

He added that prompt disclosure of important data and all-round transparency in recruitment processes, can help build confidence in the systems and enable the best hands to contribute to the task of nation building, especially in the public service.

On her part, Ms Enang provided a comprehensive background on the purpose of the partnership, including initiatives developed to address the gap between youth skills and employment opportunities in Nigeria.

These initiatives, she said, aim to redefine what employment means, focusing not only on creating jobs but also on enhancing employability.

Ms Akingbala disclosed that the LSETF is excited about the partnership and the opportunities it presents for future collaborations and initiatives that will help address challenges associated with job creation in Lagos and across the country.

About LSETF

The LSETF, established by law in 2016, is the Lagos State agency saddled with a mission to facilitate an enabling environment for job and wealth creation.

The fund was put in place to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for all Lagos residents.

Since its inception, according to the agency, its interventions have supported 40,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), created 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, and provided access to 12,000 skill development interventions/initiatives to the youth and women in rural and peri-urban locations.

