The Abia State Government has discovered over 50 decomposing bodies and over 20 headless bodies around Lokpanta Regional Cattle Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State disclosed this during a media briefing in Umuahia on Sunday night, according to a report by Vanguard newspaper.

Mr Otti said the bodies were discovered when the state government raided Umunneochi Axis after ransoms paid to suspected kidnappers were traced to the area some weeks ago.

“During the raid, we made shocking discoveries. In less than 48 hours, we recovered over 50 dead bodies around the cattle market in Umunneochi.

“We recovered over 20 decomposing headless women, children! We recovered so many skeletons of people killed — men,” he said.

“We also discovered that gunrunning, prostitution and so many things were happening in the market,” the governor added.

Mr Otti expressed regret that the vicinity of the market had become a den of criminals and vowed to eject all residents out of the market.

“So, we realised that the first thing to be done is to secure the market. We went in and brought down many brothels. And we felt that the market, just like any other market, should be a day market which starts in the morning and closes in the evening,” the governor stated.

He noted that the ongoing campaign against insecurity in the Umunneochi/Isuikwuato Axis was beginning to yield fruits and stressed that his administration would not allow criminals in any part of the state.

Mr Otti said anybody still opposed to the government’s efforts to sanitise the cattle market must be a criminal or an accomplice.

The governor said that his administration had introduced technology in the fight against insecurity in the state. He vowed to sustain the fight against criminals until total peace and security were restored.

“We also feel that those people hibernating in the market should go and live in the communities. We want to have a peaceful Christmas around Umunneochi and other parts of the state.

“Anybody not supporting this move must be a criminal, and there is no place for criminals anymore in Abia,” he added.

Mr Otti said that part of the measures to boost security in the area was to convert the market to a general-purpose one and to fence it around.

The governor said that the fight against insecurity would not distract his administration from its development agenda, noting that the ongoing infrastructural development was on course.

Background

Communities around the Umuneochi Local Government Area in the state have witnessed an increase in abductions lately.

Several persons, including religious leaders, police officers and other residents, have been kidnapped in recent times.

While some kidnap victims were released after payment of ransom, the whereabouts of others remain unknown.

It is unclear for now if the bodies discovered by the state government were those of the kidnap victims around the area.

