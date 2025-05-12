Nigeria’s U-20 national football team, the Flying Eagles, have qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile after a tense quarter-final victory over Senegal at the ongoing CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The thrilling encounter on Monday ended in a penalty shootout, with Nigeria emerging 3-1 winners after regulation time had failed to produce a goal.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt was the standout performer, making two crucial saves during the shootout to send the Flying Eagles into the semi-finals—and more importantly, secure their spot at the upcoming global tournament.

Revenge mission

The victory was especially sweet for Nigeria, coming just two years after Senegal’s U-20 team, the Lion Cubs, defeated the Flying Eagles 1-0 in the group stage of the same competition on their way to winning their first continental title.

Nigeria went on to finish third in that edition.

This time around, the stakes were higher. Only the four semi-finalists from the CAF U-20 AFCON earn tickets to represent Africa at the U-20 World Cup, meaning Nigeria had everything to play for—and delivered when it mattered most.

Historically, Senegal has been a tough opponent and a memorable setting for Nigerian triumphs.

In 2015, Nigeria defeated the host nation 3-1 in the opening game of the CAF U-20 Championship and later edged them 1-0 in the final to lift their seventh title.

That same year, Nigeria’s U-23 side also won the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Senegal, qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Despite Senegal’s recent bragging rights—such as their 2-1 win over Nigeria in the Round of 16 at the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland—this latest result tips the balance back in Nigeria’s favour.

Looking ahead

The Flying Eagles will now turn their attention to the semi-finals of the CAF U-20 AFCON, with renewed confidence and a World Cup ticket already in hand.

They’ll be hoping to continue their strong form as they aim for their eighth continental crown and a deeper run at the World Cup in Chile later in the year.

