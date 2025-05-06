The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a middle-aged man for raping a 13-year-old boy in Sokoto State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspect, simply identified as Abu, allegedly raped the minor about three times between February and April when he was arrested.

The state’s NSCDC spokesperson, Umar Aliyu, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone on Tuesday that the man was in custody.

This newspaper has also learnt through sources that the boy’s family allegedly struck a deal with the suspect to escape justice.

According to a source close to the family, the suspect paid N700,000 to the family and promised to foot the boy’s medical bills. It is yet unclear how this would affect the administration of justice.

How it happened

The minor reportedly hawked sachet water at the old Sokoto Market, Tsohuwar Kasuwa, where his sister sells food.

According to the boy’s narration in a video posted on social media, he regularly delivers food from his sister to Mr Abu, who started seducing him by buying him clothes and shoes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

One source told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Abu had also met the boy’s mother and offered to take him to work with him at his store, where he sells rice. The source said it was later discovered that the man works for someone at the store.

In February, he took the boy to the outskirts of town around the BUA cement factory, where he allegedly raped him.

“He asked me to remove my trousers. I said no because I was scared. Then he threatened that if I did not, he would leave me there and no one would take me home,” the boy said.

“He removed my trousers and did what he did. My trousers were spoiled. He brought me home and told my mother about the clothes he bought for me. Then it happened again.

“The next day at the market, I stayed with my sister. He came there and asked why I didn’t come to the shop. My sister said I should go there, and so I went. He said we were going to buy fuel for his motorcycle. After that, he took me to his house and threatened me again. He did it again.

“I stopped going, but my mum asked why I stopped going to the store. I didn’t say anything. Later on, I told my grandma, and she told my mother.”

Arrest

This newspaper gathered that the matter was reported to the NSCDC, and Mr Abu was arrested. The boy was also taken to the Sokoto Specialist Hospital for medical examination.

“The reason for the medical examination ascertained that there was penetration,” the source said.

One source told our reporter that the case had been transferred to the intelligence unit of the NSCDC Sokoto command.

Suspect’s deal with victim’s family

PREMIUM TIMES, however, learnt that the boy’s family was induced to help Mr Abu secure a lighter sentence when he is eventually charged.

The source said the families of the victims and the suspect agreed that the man would foot the hospital bills of the boy and pay him N700,000 as compensation.

The source said the boy’s family opted for the deal after considering that the boy would get no compensation if the suspect were charged in court and sent to jail.

ALSO READ: Police detain septuagenarian for allegedly raping minor

“In fact, you can see the person becoming free because we also know the situation of Nigeria. Something may just come up through a prison visit, and they will release him through a programme,” the source said.

Investigations ongoing – NSCDC

However, the spokesperson for the NSCDC, Mr Aliyu, said an investigation was still ongoing.

“The case is still under investigation. I’ll contact you later so that I can give you the full picture of everything. I have to capture everything vividly,” he said via telephone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

