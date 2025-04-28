The lawyers to businesswoman and socialite Aisha Achimugu, on Monday, informed the Federal High Court, Abuja, her decision to surrender to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation over money laundering allegations against her.

This comes about a month after the EFCC declared her wanted in a public notice over criminal allegations against her.

Ms Achimugu’s lead lawyers, Kehinde Ogunwumiju and Chikaosolu Ojukwu, who are both Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), disclosed her willingness to submit to the anti-graft agency during Monday’s hearing of her fundamental human rights enforcement suit.

The suit was instituted against six security agencies including the Nigeria Police Force, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), State Security Service (SSS), EFCC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

She filed the suit on 3 April to block the EFCC and other security agencies from arresting her based on the public notice declaring her wanted.

The EFCC had declared Ms Achimugu wanted in a 28 March public notice over her alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy, money laundering, corruption, and possession of unlawfully acquired property, in connection with the controversial MBA Trading and Capital Limited scheme.

The declaration prompted Ms Achimugu to file a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025 seeking to restrain the EFCC and other agencies from arresting or detaining her.

She argued that her rights to freedom of movement, dignity, and privacy were under threat.

On 11 April, the judge, Inyang Ekwo, had ordered the EFCC and other respondents to file their responses to her claims.

Court proceedings

At Monday’s hearing, Mr Ogunwumiju informed the court that Ms Achimugu had already stated, under oath, her willingness to cooperate with the EFCC.

He said the applicant would honour her interview with the anti-graft agency scheduled for 29 April (Tuesday), as disclosed in her affidavit supporting the originating motion.

“The applicant has made it clear she is willing to attend the EFCC interview tomorrow,” Mr Ogunwumiju submitted.

He added that the court could allow her to continue on her existing administrative bail.

He also decried the late service of the EFCC’s counter-affidavit, which was only delivered to them on Friday, along with applications for an extension of time.

EFCC counsel Ekene Iheanacho, a SAN, responded that the commission had previously obtained a judgement on 19 February, dismissing an earlier enforcement application filed by Ms Achimugu.

However, Mr Ekwo clarified that the issue at hand was not the substantive matter but about EFCC showing cause why interim prayers sought by Ms Achimugu should not be granted.

“I see no controversy if the applicant has stated a date for appearance,” the judge said, pressing Mr Iheanacho to confirm or deny the applicant’s claim.

Mr Iheanacho acknowledged that Ms Achimugu was on administrative bail but alleged she had previously violated its conditions by failing to honour previous invitations.

“We invited the applicant and she refused to come,” he said.

Ruling

Delivering a brief ruling, Mr Ekwo observed that Ms Achimugu’s affidavit confirmed her commitment to appear before the EFCC, while the agency’s counter-affidavit indicated that she remained under investigation and on expired administrative bail.

“I find no controversy considering the applicant’s averment. None should be created,” the judge ruled.

He ordered that Ms Achimugu must appear before the EFCC on 29 April, as she undertook in her court filings.

The EFCC was further directed to produce Ms Achimugu in court on 30 April to report on her appearance and cooperation with the investigation.

Ms Achimugu, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Felak Concept Group, an engineering, maritime, oil, gas, and IT conglomerate, had earlier claimed that her failure to attend the initial EFCC summons was due to medical treatment abroad.

Court filings revealed that she had travelled to the United Kingdom for urgent medical care on 3 March, shortly before the EFCC’s invitation letter was issued on 4 March.

Her lawyers argued that despite attempts to reschedule her EFCC interview, the agency declared her wanted without adequate consideration.

Associates of Ms Achimugu, who is connected to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have pushed back against the EFCC’s actions, framing them as politically motivated harassment.

