The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and haziness across Nigeria from Sunday to Tuesday.

In its weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja, NiMet forecast moderate dust haze over Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Kano, Yobe, and Jigawa States.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms in parts of Adamawa and Taraba states throughout the forecast period.

“In the North-central region, NiMet expects partly cloudy skies in the morning with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Benue States.

“The South is likely to experience morning thunderstorms in parts of Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom States, with thunderstorms expected later in the day in several southern states.

“On Monday, NiMet anticipates sunny skies across the northern region, with morning thunderstorms in parts of Taraba and Adamawa States.

“Thunderstorms are expected to extend to Kaduna, Bauchi, and Gombe States later in the day.

“In the North-central region, morning thunderstorms are likely over Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue states, with thunderstorms forecasted for the afternoon/evening in various parts of the region.”

In the South, NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms in Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Edo states, with thunderstorms expected later in the day over several southern states.

On Tuesday, NiMet forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds in the North, with morning thunderstorms in parts of Adamawa and Taraba states.

“Thunderstorms are expected later in the day over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

“The North-central region is expected to see partly cloudy skies in the morning, with thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and Niger States.

“In the Southern region, morning thunderstorms are likely in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Bayelsa States, with thunderstorms predicted later in the day in several states.”

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas with expected thunderstorms.

It also advised people in the North to be cautious, as dust particles could be suspended in the air.

Airline operators were urged to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective flight planning.

Residents were encouraged to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet, available on their website at www.nimet.gov.ng.

