In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Kemi Okenyodo, Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative (also known as Partners West Africa Nigeria), shares her journey through the male-dominated world of security and governance.

She opens up about the struggles, triumphs, and why mentoring women remains central to her leadership legacy.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Okenyodo: I began my career in 2003 as the Programme Officer, Gender in CLEEN Foundation. I was the only female in the programme team. I worked in CLEEN Foundation for 13 years; I resigned as Executive Director.

Over the years working in CLEEN Foundation, I began to see gender as an accountability and service delivery issue. It was based on my experience that ignited my passion for gender issues and accountability.

I established Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN) as a women led and focused organisation to work in the security, governance and criminal justice reform.

The other focus was to work in the northern part of Nigeria, so as to address the obvious disparities.

The implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and the national action plan further strengthened my dedication to advancing women’s roles in peace and security, as well as ensuring their presence in decision-making positions in Nigeria.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Okenyodo: Women leaders inspire and empower others by demonstrating resilience, breaking barriers, and challenging societal norms.

They serve as role models, showing that success is attainable despite gender-related challenges. Through their leadership, they encourage other women to pursue their ambitions and advocate for gender equality.

Mentoring plays a crucial role in this empowerment. Personally, I am involved in a mentoring platform for women police leadership and mentorship programme in Nigeria, among others.

This platform allows women leads to share my experiences, provide guidance, and support the professional growth of women in law enforcement.

By fostering a supportive environment, we help mentees develop their skills, build confidence, and navigate the complexities of their careers.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Okenyodo: I believe that women in leadership roles often bring unique perspectives and approaches compared to men. They tend to emphasise collaboration, empathy, and inclusivity, fostering a more supportive and cooperative work environment.

Women leaders are also more likely to advocate for policies that promote work-life balance and diversity, which can lead to more equitable and innovative organisations.

Additionally, their experiences of overcoming gender-related challenges can make them more resilient and adaptable, qualities that are invaluable in leadership positions.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Okenyodo: Working in a male-dominated environment (public safety security reform) presents unique challenges beyond simply performing my job. I often have to work harder to gain the same level of recognition for acknowledging that I know my onions.

There have been situations where my ideas are overlooked until it is put forward by a male counterpart, requiring me to be more assertive to ensure my voice is heard.

There is also a constant need to balance confidence with the risk of being perceived as “too aggressive” or “too emotional.” Navigating these dynamics requires both resilience and adaptability.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Okenyodo: One of the most rewarding moments in my career was starting Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN) and empowering 99.9 per cent women to take on all aspects of the organisation.

Mentoring these women, giving them a chance to succeed in a sector they were initially unfamiliar with, solidified my passion for leadership.

Seeing their growth, confidence, and the impact they made was and is still incredibly fulfilling and has highlighted the profound difference that opportunity and support can make in someone’s life.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Okenyodo: My advice to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields is to embrace prayer, resilience, and hard work.

Stay steadfast in your faith, remain determined in the face of challenges, and put in the effort required to achieve your goals. Believe in your potential, seek out mentors, and never stop learning and growing.

Your dedication and perseverance will pave the way for your success and inspire others along the way.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Okenyodo: Balancing the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of my personal life involves intentional effort and prioritisation. I still struggle with this balance, but I have plans to reconnect with my old hobbies of reading, teaching, listening to music, and researching.

Additionally, I have a culture of going away with my family for some time during the year to rest and rejuvenate.

By making sure to allocate time for family, friends, and personal interests, I recognise that these areas are essential for my well-being and effectiveness as a leader.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Okenyodo: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day, “Accelerate Action,” resonates deeply with me as it emphasises the urgency and commitment needed to drive meaningful change.

To me, it means pushing forward with determination to address gender disparities and empower women in all spheres.

This theme reflects my leadership approach by underscoring the importance of taking decisive actions to create opportunities, mentor future leaders, and advocate for policies that promote gender equality.

It inspires me to continue working tirelessly to accelerate progress and make a lasting impact in my community and beyond.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Okenyodo is also a member of WIMBIZ.

