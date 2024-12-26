The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of four plots of land linked to a land fraud scheme under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The case involves Homadil Realty Limited and its Managing Director, Bilkisu Aliyu, also known as Rebecca Godwin, who are accused of forging land documents and illegally selling the plots to unsuspecting buyers.

The judge, Emeka Nwite, issued the interim forfeiture order on 20 December following an ex parte application dated 11 December, filed by EFCC.

The properties are Plot 4022, Guzape District Cadastral Zone A09, and Plots 1861, 1862 and1863 in Cadastral Zone B07 Katampe, all in Abuja.

Granting EFCC’s ex parte application in a ruling on 20 December, the judge ordered the interim forfeiture of the plots of land to the federal government for 60 days, during which the EFCC is expected to conclude its investigations.

“That an order is hereby made forfeiting in the interim to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the property set out in the schedule to this application pending the period of 60 days of the investigation,’’ a copy of the court’s enrolled order seen by PREMIUM TIMES reads.

The judge fixed 20 February 2025 for a report of investigations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

How it started

Documents from FCT authorities showed that the alleged scheme began with some officials within the Lands Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) reportedly conspiring with Mrs Aliyu.

In a report of investigation dated 17 October 2023 and signed by the FCT Legal Services Secretariat Director of Investigation and Prosecution, Eriki Joseph, detailed how the fraudulent activities were carried out.

Mr Joseph chaired the investigative panel, which included Chief Land Officer Mahmud Jibril and Development Control officials Michael Bawa and Grace Ogbole as members.

According to the report, Mrs Aliyu allegedly forged a Power of Attorney, which was fraudulently introduced into the Land Information System (LIS) of the Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS).

The document claimed that the forged entry allowed Mrs Aliyu to obtain Development Control approval illegally.

When Development Control discovered the irregularities, it suspended the building plan on Plot 4022 in Guzape and sealed off the property.

However, Mrs Aliyu allegedly refused to comply with the directive.

The investigative panel concluded that the development on Plot 4022 in Guzape was illegal and recommended its removal.

The report also recommended the prosecution of Mrs Aliyu for tampering with the LIS and forging title documents.

“That the developer should be prosecuted for tampering with the Land Information System (LIS) and forging title documents to Plot 4022, Guzape District Cadastral Zone A09, Abuja,” the report stated.

Victims speak

Mero Yesufu told PREMIUM TIMES that her family is a victim of the alleged fraud regarding the plots in Guzape and Katampe.

She alleged that Mrs Aliyu illegally developed their plot in Guzape and sold some of their plots at Katampe using forged documents.

“This fraud has destroyed our lives,” said Ms Yesufu, the matriarch of the Yesufu family.

“We’ve lost not just our property but also our trust in the legal and property systems.”

Aliyu denies allegations

When contacted via phone on Thursday, Mrs Aliyu denied all the allegations, claiming her company conducts business transparently and lawfully.

“Homadil Realty has never been involved in fraudulent land transactions. These allegations are baseless attempts by detractors to tarnish our reputation,” she said.

She added that the police never invited her for questioning or investigation, insisting that she legitimately acquired the land. “It’s absurd to suggest I grabbed it,” she said.

She also accused the EFCC of treating her unfairly, having allegedly taken a position before inviting her.

She said, “The person who sold me the property, Mr Richard John, admitted in front of EFCC officials, the Director of Investigations, and other parties that he sold the land to me and that I paid in full.”

She maintained that her title documents were not fake and that she had done nothing wrong to acquire any property. “I built my house on it, where my family lives. Would I risk my family’s safety if the land was not legitimate?”

Police accused of shielding suspect

The Human Rights and Torture (INAHURAT) on Monday accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, of shielding Mrs Aliyu despite glaring fraud.

The group’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara, shared copies of two letters written to the IGP and the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, alleging that the police chief used his office to protect Mrs Aliyu.

“Despite overwhelming evidence based on the outcomes of thorough investigations by competent authorities such as the EFCC, FCTA Legal Secretariat, and more recently the ICPC, and the directive of the High Court mandating her to submit herself for investigation, justice has been obstructed by your order to keep her escort to restrict lawful arrest.

“Alarmingly, your alleged affiliation with the suspect and the unlawful protection extended to her through the deployment of numerous armed police escorts have compromised the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force and frustrated justice,” he said.

Mr Opara said the controversy deepened in November 2023 when the FCT Police Commissioner sealed the contested property and arrested suspects linked to the fraud.

However, he said they (Homadils’ workers) were reportedly released on the direct orders of the IGP.

INAHURAT alleged that six armed police officers were subsequently deployed to guard the illegal construction site, obstructing EFCC attempts to arrest Mrs Aliyu.

Mr Opara said the IGP has misused the police resources in protecting Mrs Aliyu.

INAHURAT called for an independent investigation into the case and compensation for the Yesufu family. It also sought a public statement from the IGP affirming his commitment to justice.

The group urged EFCC to issue a public warning for Nigerians not to engage with the suspects or their companies to protect innocent citizens.

It also called for swift prosecution of the suspects, forfeiture of proceeds from their alleged crimes, and restitution to the rightful owners of the assets.

This newspaper contacted both the Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and the FCT Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, via SMS and WhatsApp messages and phone calls on Tuesday, but none responded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

