The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board have fixed 9 May as the commencement date for the airlift of Nigerian intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON spokesperson Fatima Usara disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ms Usara said the date was agreed upon during a meeting between the Commission and the welfare board executive secretaries under the Forum of States.

NAHCON chairperson Abdullahi Usman, a professor, chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr Usman "reminded the house that the Hajj industry is in the last lap of preparation before commencement of 2025 Hajj season" and also "called on the states to update NAHCON on the level each state has reached in Visa production, vaccination, bags procurement and other sundry matters."

The Commission also provided details of airlift for each state and allocated flights.

"During the meeting, honourable Commissioner Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, disclosed that Air Peace has been assigned 5,128 pilgrims cumulative from Abia state, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Armed Forces, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, Rivers, and Taraba," the statement said.

On Thursday, Mr Usman flagged off the vaccination of Nigerian intending pilgrims in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NAHCON and State Pilgrims Boards Agree on May 9, 2025, for Inaugural Hajj Flight

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, held a meeting with State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board Executive Secretaries under the Forum of States today 22nd of April 2025. The meeting is to assess level of preparedness of the State Pilgrims’ Boards.

In his Opening Speech, NAHCON Chairman Professor Abdullah Saleh Usman reminded the house that the Hajj industry is in the last lap of preparation before commencement of 2025 Hajj season. He called on the states to update NAHCON on the level each state has reached in Visa production, vaccination, bags procurement and other sundry matters.

During the meeting, honourable Commissioner Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi disclosed that Air Peace has been assigned 5,128 pilgrims cumulative from Abia state, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Armed Forces, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, Rivers, and Taraba

FlyNas on the other hand was allocated 12,506 pilgrims from Federal Capital Territory, (FCT Abuja), Kebbi, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Sokoto and Zamfara states. FlyNas is bringing in nine aircraft for the operation.

Max Air is airlifting pilgrims from Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Oyo and Plateau states. The airline promised to conclude airlift of its 15, 203 maximum by 24th of May. Two aircraft will be deployed for the operation- a B747 with 400 capacity and the second aircraft with a 560 capacity.

Umza has been allocated 10,163 pilgrims from Kaduna, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Niger and Yobe states. Umza is deploying two aircraft a B747 with 477 capacity and a B777 with 310 capacity.

The 2025 Hajj airlift distribution was calculated on a total of 43,000 pilgrims.

The Commissioner Planning Research Statistics Information & Library Services (PRSILS), Prof Abubakar Yagawal informed the house of the level of the Commission’s preparedness in terms of clinics secured in Makkah and Madinah, distribution of Yellow Cards to states and finally reminded them not to enroll pregnant women for the Hajj exercise.

The meeting further deliberated and settled on 9th of May as the date of inaugural flight to be concluded by 24th of May. The inbound flight is tentatively scheduled to commence from 13th June to end by 2nd July.

