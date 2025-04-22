The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Kano State government have renewed commitment to eradicating polio, targeting no fewer than 4.1 million children for vaccination across the state.

The commitment was made on Tuesday in Kano during a media dialogue on polio and routine immunisation, held ahead of the 2025 World Immunisation Week.

Speaking at the event, the State Immunisation Officer, Sa’adatu Ibrahim, said the immunisation week is part of efforts to sustain Nigeria’s polio-free status and prevent resurgence of the virus.

Mrs Ibrahim said the target is to reach every child with the polio vaccine.

“The virus has no place in our communities and must be completely eradicated,” she said.

She disclosed that the state had recorded three new confirmed cases of circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in 2025, raising fresh concerns over gaps in immunisation coverage and surveillance.

She said that two of the cases were detected through Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) surveillance, while the third was identified through Environmental Surveillance (ES).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The cases were reported in Warawa, Bunkure and Nasarawa Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to her, the recent cases follow earlier resurgences in 2023 and 2024, when 27 cVDPV2 cases were confirmed in 11 LGAs in 2023 and 31 cases in 17 LGAs in 2024.

”The continued isolation of cVDPV2 from stool and sewage samples shows that many eligible children are still being missed during routine immunisation and supplementary immunisation activities (SIAs),” she said.

She said every missed child is a hiding place for the polio virus.

Earlier, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Kano, Rahma Farah, called on the state government to declare a state of emergency on polio and routine immunisation following the resurgence of the disease.

Mr Farah, represented by Michael Banda, UNICEF Senior Education Manager, said the call became imperative as Nigeria has recorded 18 cases of polio in 18 LGAs across nine states.

“This is unacceptable and must be urgently addressed. Polio knows no boundaries. An outbreak anywhere threatens children everywhere,” he said.

He added that the dialogue organised in collaboration with the Kano State government and the State Primary Health Care Management Board, sought to mobilise media support ahead of the next polio vaccination campaign.

Mr Farah revealed that the vaccination scheduled for 24 to 30 April, was coinciding with the World Immunisation week.

He stressed the critical role of the media in tackling disinformation, myths and rumours that hinder vaccination efforts.

“UNICEF recognises and values your ongoing commitment to child rights advocacy and public awareness through your platforms,” he said.

”We call on you to disseminate accurate information and encourage parents and caregivers to bring out their children for vaccination.”

He noted that more than three billion people had been vaccinated against polio globally since 1988, leading to a sharp decline in cases.

He, however, warned that recent outbreaks showed that the fight was not over.

UNICEF also appealed to local government authorities and urged the state government to demonstrate political will by declaring a state of emergency on polio and ensuring timely release of counterpart funds.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

