The Senate and House of Representatives have postponed the resumption of plenary sessions to 6 May.

The two chambers embarked on Easter and Eid-el-Fitr holiday on 27 March and were expected to resume plenary on Tuesday, 29 April.

But a statement issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, on Monday, said the resumption has been extended by one week.

“I am directed to inform Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, and the general public that the two Houses of the National Assembly have extended the date for the resumption of plenary sessions from Tuesday, 29th April 2025, to Tuesday, 6th May 2025,” he said.

Mr Ogunlana said the extension was to allow senators and House of Representatives members participate in the forthcoming Workers’ Day celebrations in their constituencies.

“This extension allows Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members to participate in the Workers’ Day ceremony and attend to other engagements in their constituencies,” he said.

The Clerk apologised for any inconvenience the extension may cause.

“Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, and the general public are invited to take note of the new resumption date. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”

Legislative inactivity

The extension comes at a time the country is experiencing multiple challenges including worsening security conditions and socio-political unrest across several states.

Since reconvening for the 2025 legislative year on 4 February, record showed that the National Assembly has held plenary sessions only 24 times.

Plenary sessions, usually held three times a week, (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) are the official fora for debating urgent national matters in the Nigerian parliament.

However, the latest extension which is a combined Easter and Eid-el-Fitr break that began on 27 March, has further delayed legislative response to several burning issues.

Among the urgent matters awaiting legislative intervention are the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in Borno State and continued killings in Benue and Plateau States.

There is also an increase in unregulated financial operations and fraudulent investment schemes, with calls for the establishment of a regulatory task force to protect Nigerians from exploitation.

The recall process of suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has remained unresolved and the oversight in the ongoing emergency rule in Rivers State under the administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, is yet to be carried out.

Power tussle within the Senate

While the official reason for the extension was for the lawmakers to focus on constituency engagement, there are speculations that the extension may also be politically-motivated.

There are speculations in some quarters that some senators have expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership style of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, with the allegation that his style of leadership is dictatorial.

This issue, if left unaddressed, could resort to a major crisis when the Senate reconvenes. Some critics say the Senate leadership may be using the extended recess period to quietly manage the tensions and reaffirm his position among aggrieved lawmakers.

The 10th National Assembly has always been criticised for a slow legislative process.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Senate had yet to unveil its legislative agenda, almost two years after its inauguration on 13 June 2023.

The absence of a work plan for the current Senate means there is no road map, and it may be difficult for the public to hold the lawmakers accountable.

