Different headlines dominate the cover pages of the newspapers today, with This Nigeria reporting, “Insecurity: ‘Treat killer’ herdsmen as terrorists’.”
“Plateau, Benue killings: State Police back on front burner,” The Nation reported.
Meanwhile, The Point reported, “Nigeria records $50.8bn FX inflows in six months.”
|
“2027: Fresh trouble for Tinubu as North prepares to reveal position,” The Matrix wrote.
“Nigeria descending into tyranny – Bakare,” Daily Trust reported.
“Despair in Benue, Plateau as killings hit over 284 in three months,” The Guardian reported.
Daily Times also reported, “FG expresses concerns over delays by contractors handling Tinubu’s housing projects.”
“Rivers: Pro-democracy group writes UN, seeks urgent intervention to save Nigeria’s democracy,” The New Nigerian.
“Interest boom: Nine local banks generate Ni4tn from loans,” Punch reported.
“Containers stuck at Lagos ports as Easter clearing drags,” Business Day headline read.
“Northern leaders divided over 2027 politics,” Leadership reported.
Vanguard reported, “Kukah, Bakare, Atiku knock, dissent Tinubu’s government.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999