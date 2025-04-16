The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has emphasised the urgent need for ethical leadership communication to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Mr Tajudeen spoke at the opening ceremony of the second Nigeria Spokespersons Summit (NSS), organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event was organised to exchange ideas, examine evolving trends, and chart a path toward more effective and ethical public communication.

Mr Tajudeen said, “After 25 years of uninterrupted democracy, Nigeria has reached a point where our communication of leadership and policy must reflect the maturity of our democratic process.”

According to the speaker, democracy is not just government for or by the people but “government with the people,” requiring active, ongoing collaboration between the governed and those in leadership.

He warned that the spread of misinformation undermines democratic values and emphasised that public relations should not be viewed as “spin or propaganda” but as a vehicle for truth.

“When communication is rooted in integrity, citizens are empowered to make informed decisions and hold leaders accountable,” Mr Tajudeen stated. “Deceptive practices only foster cynicism and erode the social contract.”

The speaker commended the leadership of NIPR for launching initiatives such as the Nigerian Spokespersons Charter and Practice Code and the new digital membership system, which promotes ethical standards and inclusivity in the profession.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts by the House of Representatives to demystify legislative processes and improve citizen engagement. These, he said, include the “State of the House” forum, Youth Town Halls, and the annual Legislative Open Week.

Mr Tajudeen said, “Through these initiatives, we are giving young people and underrepresented groups a voice in governance. Our Youth Advisory Council includes representation from every geopolitical zone and individuals with disabilities.”

Need for media literacy

Declaring the event open, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the NIPR as a “compelling imprimatur” of professionalism in Nigeria’s public relations practice.

He warned of the dangers of misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, stressing the need for media and information literacy as an essential civic skill.

“Public officers and citizens alike must develop the capacity to evaluate media messages and verify authenticity before sharing or reacting,” the minister said.

Mr Idris announced that Nigeria is on the verge of establishing the world’s first UNESCO-approved Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute, located within the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja.

He also noted recent institutional reforms within the civil service, including creating a standalone cadre for Public Relations Officers—a milestone achieved through collaboration between the ministry and the NIPR.

“As part of our five pillars guiding public communication under this administration, the restoration of public trust remains a top priority,” he added.

Mr Idris reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to free speech and responsible creative expression.

He praised the current and past leadership of the NIPR for their contributions to national development and professional excellence, singling out the current president, Ike Neliaku, for “ambitious and innovative” leadership.

Summit a hub for innovation, collaboration

In his opening remarks, Mr Neliaku said the Nigeria Spokespersons Summit was created as a knowledge-sharing platform for communication professionals across sectors.

He said the second edition of the summit is unique, adding, “We are using the occasion to confer a Fellowship of the Institute on deserving Nigerians based on merit and outstanding performance.”

He noted that the Fellowship honour could be withdrawn if it becomes a liability to the profession, reinforcing the Institute’s commitment to ethical standards.

Mr Neliaku also mentioned past and present government officials and media proprietors being conferred as Fellows of the Institute, including John Momoh of Channels Television, who could not attend an earlier planned conferment due to ill health.

“This summit is about sharpening skills, dissecting new trends, and acquiring tools for effective and ethical communication,” he stated.

The summit drew participants from Nigeria’s public, private, and civil society sectors. Former Ministers of Information attended a special “Ministerial Clinic” to share their experiences in public communication.

Established by law, the NIPR regulates public relations practice in Nigeria and advises government institutions on strategic communication.

Its recent efforts reflect a broader push to professionalise public service and improve engagement between government and citizens.

