Rivers State Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas has warned the newly appointed sole administrators for the 23 local government areas in the state that his administration will not tolerate abuse of office and misuse of public funds.

According to a statement from Government House, Mr Ibas, a retired chief of naval staff, gave the warning on Friday in Port Harcourt in a meeting with the local government administrators.

“Let me state it unequivocally clear here: this administration will not tolerate any form of recklessness, abuse of office, or misuse of public funds or trust.

“The resources allocated to our local government must be used strictly for the purposes intended. So that there might be accountability and value for money for every project executed, every policy implemented, and every kobo spent. The people of Rivers State deserve to see how their money is being used, and it is your duty to give proper account and value,” said Mr Ibas.

Mr Ibas became the administrator of the oil-rich state following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency and suspension of all elected officials, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, last month.

Upon assuming office, Mr Ibas dissolved some government agencies and reconstituted key ones, including the Local Government Service Commission, Civil Service Commission, and Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

On Tuesday, he appointed administrators for local councils in the state hours after he was summoned by a court to justify why he should not be barred from making such an appointment in a suit filed by a human rights lawyer.

His appointment of sole administrators for local government areas had drawn criticism from many Nigerians and groups, including a former governor of the state, Ada George, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Mr George described the appointment as unconstitutional and vowed to challenge it in the court.

The NBA said Mr Ibas was governing the state as though it was under military rule. The group moved its 2025 Annual General Conference, earlier scheduled for Port Harcourt,, to Enugu in Enugu state in protest of the emergency rule in Rivers.

Why I appointed LG administrators – Ibas

At the meeting, Mr Ibas defended his appointment of sole administrators, saying they were to help him deliver on the mandate given to him by Mr Tinubu.

“Since resuming this assignment, I have taken time to visit a few local government areas. Those visits have accorded me the opportunity to interact with local government civil servants and it is clear that I needed help with administering the entire state, which I am responsible for following Mr President’s proclamation.

“And so I went about trying to identify a few individuals from which, on the 7th of April 2025, I selected those seated here today as administrators of the 23 Local Government Areas.”

He urged them to focus on sanitation and environment management, primary healthcare, welfare, and discipline of local government civil servants, primary education, and youth engagement, which will be used to assess their performances in the coming weeks.

“I expect you all to recognise this moment in history and rise to the occasion as impartial leaders who will help me deliver on the mandate given to me by Mr President to restore peace and stability and work towards returning all democratic institutions in the State.

“Your selection to the important office is not by chance but a recognition of your capacity to lead, your commitment to service, and the trust reposed in you to bring governance closer to the people.

“Therefore, you bear the sacred responsibility, a duty to ensure that affairs of your respective councils are managed with the utmost care, respect, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of our people,” he said.

He urged them to be prudent and ensure compliance with the principles of due processes, transparency, and zero tolerance for financial recklessness across all local government councils.

