Hassana Maina wears many hats—lawyer, poet, gender consultant, businesswoman—but her most defining attribute may be her commitment to changing narratives around women’s leadership in Nigeria.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Executive Director of ASVIOL Support Initiative and Managing Director of HUMA Laundry and Linen shares how she turned activism into enterprise and passion into purpose.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Ms Maina: My professional journey has been a winding path filled with twists and turns that have shaped me into who I am today. As a lawyer, poet, and gender consultant, I’ve always been driven by a passion for social justice and women’s rights.

One of the most pivotal moments in my career was coordinating a standstill rally across eight northern states in Nigeria. It was a moment of reckoning, where I saw firsthand the power of collective action and its impact on challenging harmful social norms.

That experience sparked a fire within me, and I’ve since dedicated myself to advocating for women’s rights and challenging systems of oppression.

My work has taken me to various platforms, from the streets to the boardroom, and I’ve been humbled by the recognition I’ve received, including the Future Africa Awards Prize for activism in 2020.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Throughout my journey, I’ve had the privilege of learning from incredible individuals and institutions. My time at SOAS, the University of London, and the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School has equipped me with the knowledge and skills to navigate complex social issues and drive meaningful change.

Today, I’m proud to serve as the Executive Director of ASVOIL Support Initiative, where we’re committed to ending sexual violence through awareness campaigns and community engagement.

I’m also the Managing Director of Huma Laundry and Linen, and I sit on the board of the Netherlands Youth Advisory Committee and Public and Private Development Centre.

Becoming a CEO wasn’t a deliberate goal of mine, but rather a natural progression of my work. I’ve learned that leadership is not just about achieving goals, but about empowering others, fostering collaboration, and creating positive impact.

I’m grateful for the journey that has brought me to where I am today. It’s been a journey of growth, learning, and transformation, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Ms Maina: By being themselves, raw and unfiltered. I believe that each time a woman in leadership position embraces herself in her wholeness, she liberates other women and tells them it’s okay to be yourself.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Ms Maina: Perspective! For a very long time, we think of leadership, and we think of a man . This has robbed the world off valuable perspectives that women bring.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Ms Maina: I wouldn’t think that the challenges I faced was because I was a woman. Perhaps being a young woman might come with the perception that I am a pushover, and this means doing the extra work to be assertive and conscious of how I present myself.

Sometimes, there’s the idea that because you are young, when you are giving an instruction, it’s being interpreted as a suggestion.

I have had to work on ensuring that it’s understood among my team that even if my approach to leadership is nonhierarchical, I am still in charge.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Ms Maina: The most rewarding moment for me would be seeing my team thrive and succeed. I believe that the hallmark of any great leader is to build others to attain leadership and equally succeed as leaders.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Ms Maina: – Decide from now on the type of leader you want to be and begin to show up like her. Leadership is a journey, and you start that journey the moment you decide you want to. Take out time to mentor those that are below you, inspire confidence in your superiors and try to be dependable.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Ms Maina: Being a young woman in a position of leadership can be challenging as life itself is challenging, I suck it up and make the best of it.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Ms Maina: When I think of the phrase accelerate action, I think of persistence and resilience in ensuring that women’s voices and diversities are publicly showcased and celebrated.

I think of accelerating action as doing whatever it takes to build on the work of those that have come before us in ensuring that we achieve gender equality.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Maina is also a member of WIMBIZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

