Financial inclusion remains a critical pillar for economic growth and social development in Nigeria, and Adekunle Adebiyi has been at the forefront of efforts to bridge the financial access gap through telecommunications and fintech innovation. As a former Chief Sales and Distribution Officer at MTN Nigeria and a leader in the fintech sector, Mr Adebiyi has played a key role in expanding digital financial services, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

In a recent interview, Mr Adebiyi emphasised the transformational power of telecom infrastructure in advancing financial inclusion, noting that access to financial services is not just about banking but about creating economic

opportunities for millions of Nigerians. With a career spanning over two decades, he has implemented large-scale solutions to connect underserved populations to financial services.

“Financial inclusion starts with identity. Without a verified identity, millions of people are excluded from essential financial services. Through telecom infrastructure, we accelerated NIN enrolment at scale, demonstrating how

mobile networks can drive financial access,” Mr Adebiyi said.

Reflecting on his time at MTN Nigeria, he highlighted one of his most significant contributions: leading the enrolment of over one million Nigerians for their National Identity Numbers (NIN): “I am proud of my contributions to MTN and grateful for the opportunities I had. My departure was a natural progression in my career. It became clear that it was time for a new chapter—one where I could continue to apply my expertise and drive impact in industries that align with my values and vision for innovation.”

Recognising the growing intersection between telecoms and financial technology, Mr Adebiyi transitioned into fintech, focusing on scaling digital payment solutions and increasing access to financial services for underserved populations.

As Chief Commercial Officer at ITEX Integrated Services, he led efforts to expand fintech adoption, working on agent banking models, mobile payments, and digital transaction platforms that connected more Nigerians to financial services.

He saw firsthand how fintech could provide low-income earners, small businesses, and informal workers with access to loans, insurance, and more through mobile technology.

“The future of finance is digital, and telecoms provide the infrastructure to make it work,” he noted. “We’ve seen how mobile money has revolutionized payments in Africa. The next step is ensuring these financial services are even more inclusive, reaching every segment of society, especially the unbanked.”

Now consulting for global telecom brands, Mr Adebiyi continues to bridge the gap between telecommunications and financial services. His work focuses on leveraging mobile technology to expand financial inclusion, strengthen digital payment infrastructure, and drive economic opportunities for underserved populations. He believes that Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy must go beyond access and focus on empowerment.

While progress has been made, he emphasizes the need for deeper collaboration between telecom operators, fintech firms, and regulators to create an interconnected, scalable financial ecosystem. Expanding mobile financial services to rural areas, strengthening digital identity frameworks, and investing in financial literacy programs are essential to ensuring that digital financial services are not just available but are also effectively utilized.

