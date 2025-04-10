The Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has received Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a. Jandor), a former PDP chieftain and visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Adediran, the 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to APC in March.
In a statement issued by his spokesman, Gbenga Ogunleye, on Thursday in Lagos, Mr Adediran said he was received by GAC members led by Tajudeen Olusi.
“In a significant show of unity and goodwill, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, Jandor, was warmly received by the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Badagry Division Apex Leader of APC and fellow GAC member, Chief Rabiu Oluwa; Sen. Ganiu Olanrewaju Solomon and Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro.”
|
According to Mr Adediran, the reception took place in Saudi Arabia.
“The meeting, which held during the Umrah pilgrimage, served as a symbolic moment of engagement between key stakeholders in Lagos politics, emphasising the importance of unity.
ALSO READ: PDP’s Jandor returns to APC “after extensive consultations”
“This encounter reflects a shared commitment to the progress and unity of Lagos State, underscoring the enduring values of collective responsibility and synergy in the furtherance of the vision of the ruling party,” Mr Adediran said.
NAN recalls that Mr Adediran resigned from PDP on 3 March, alleging indiscipline and betrayal by party leaders.
Mr Adediran, who leads the Lagos4Lagos Movement and was once an APC governorship aspirant, had defected to PDP from APC in 2021.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999