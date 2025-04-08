The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, awarded N100 million in general damages against Louisville Girls Secondary School, Gwagwalada, for negligence of duty of care which led to the death of a student.

The judge, Sylvanus Oriji, delivered the judgement in a suit filed by Ifeanyi Ikpeatusim, who accused the school of negligence that resulted in the death of his nine-year-old daughter, Kamzie.

In the suit marked CV/1738/18, Mr Ikpeatusim alleged that the school’s failure to provide adequate medical attention after Kamzie fell ill shortly after her admission led to her untimely death.

Kamzie was admitted as a boarding student in September 2017 and became severely ill by 2 October. She died a few days later.

Mr Oriji held that the evidence presented clearly showed the school and its agents acted negligently by failing to attend promptly and adequately to Kamzie’s medical needs.

“The claimant established his allegations of negligence against the school.

“There is no amount of money that can bring back the child to life,” the judge ruled.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The court awarded N100 million as general damages and ordered a 10 per cent interest on the judgement sum from 8 April until full payment.

An additional N300,000 was awarded as the cost of the suit.

Mr Oriji noted that one significant outcome of the case was the improvement of the school’s sickbay following the incident.

He remarked that the presence of doctors attending to students twice daily was a commendable development.

Though the claimant had requested that a school structure be named in honour of Kamzie.

Mr Oriji said: “The court is of the opinion that the improvement in the sickbay, ensuring doctors are available twice daily, is in honour of Kamzie, as as part of reforms recommended by her family.

“The claimant should take solace in the fact that Kamzie has been honoured by the school through these improvements.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

