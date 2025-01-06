A deadly explosion has gone off at a school located in an Abuja suburb, killing one student and injuring four others, those familiar with the incident have told PREMIUM TIMES.

A security source said the incident occurred at about noon on Monday at an Islamiyyah school in the Kuchibiyu Community of Bwari Area Council, about 42 kilometres from the Abuja city centre.

Another source said emergency and security personnel, including the police bomb disposal squad, have arrived at the explosion scene while the injured victims have been rushed to hospital.

The police are yet to comment on the incident, so details of the explosion remain sketchy. Multiple calls to the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory’s Command of the Nigeria Police, Josephine Adeh, did not connect.

However, a security source said, “The dead student, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, bore the substance suspected to be IED while it exploded and injured the other students, thereby causing pandemonium in the centre”. Authorities at the school could not be reached at this time.

Our source added that “the students involved were recently admitted into the school and that they resumed on 3rd January 2025.”

DETAILS LATER…

