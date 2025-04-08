Former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Femi Fani-Kayode, has ignited widespread debate on social media following the circulation of viral images and a video showing him laying hands on congregants.

The images and video, which were posted on the former Minister of Aviation’s social media pages, quickly gained traction online.

They were taken on Sunday during Mr Fani-Kayode’s Thanksgiving service at Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly in Piwoyi, Abuja.

Mr Fani-Kayode wrote: “It was an honour and privilege to share my testimony at my Thanksgiving Service, which was held at the Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly in Piwoyi, Abuja yesterday.

“I thank Archbishop Emmanuel Jatau, his Bishops and Pastors and his wonderful congregation for warmly receiving my team and me and showing us such love and kindness. It was a very powerful and inspiring service. Glory be to God.”

The lawyer became the centre of discussion after netizens unearthed his past criticisms of the religion.

In his 2013 opinion article, ‘Greedy Pastors, God’s Endtime Generals and the Nigerian Church,’ published by PREMIUM TIMES, he said the leadership of the Church in Nigeria is at risk of facing God’s judgement and wrath.

He said this is due to their failure to serve and guide their followers and members properly.

Enemies

However, in a 21-minute video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, Mr Fani-Kayode appears to have shifted away from his earlier criticisms.

In the video, the Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Olusegun Obasanjo seems to have delivered one of the sermons during the church gathering.

The Lagos-born politician’s sermon focused on forgiveness, particularly towards enemies and those who betray, and he also shared the story of David and Goliath.

He urged the congregation not to harbour anger towards their enemies, emphasising that destiny could not be fulfilled without them.

Furthermore, he encouraged the congregation to believe in God’s deliverance, affirming that nothing is beyond His ability.

Citing examples of individuals who succeeded despite the battles waged by their enemies, he noted, “Everything happens for a purpose, and I want to share a few things with you. Never hate your enemies because you cannot achieve your destiny without them. What is meant for evil, God intends for good.

“Without betrayal, Jesus would not have fulfilled His purpose. Joseph would not have become a governor without the betrayal of his brothers and Potiphar’s wife. Without Delilah, Samson would not have defeated the Philistines.”

He further advised against laughing at anyone going through significant challenges, emphasising that no one knows their moment of gratitude.

David and Goliath

Mr Fani-Kayode stated, “Without a test, there’s no testimony; without a mess, you can’t get a message. You can’t reach the mountains without first being at the bottom of the valley. When David confronted Goliath, he was a small boy. His brother tried to hide him and told him to take his food and go, but God had prepared David. Everyone saw Goliath and viewed David as nothing, but in case you didn’t know, David’s mother wasn’t married to his father, and he was kept to tend to the sheep.

“When he (David) arrived, he saw the Philistine cursing the Israelites and asked, ‘Who is this uncircumcised Philistine who has chosen to defy the armies of the living God?’ This was a small boy from a family with nothing, and his brother said, ‘Sit down, don’t embarrass us here. What are you going to do?’ But he replied, ‘I am going to fight this man.’ They took him before the king, who asked him, and David said yes. The king said, ‘Go ahead,’ and they gave him a sword and other gear, but he said he didn’t need them—he only needed the word of God.

“He went forward to face Goliath, and when Goliath saw him, he saw nothing—no armour, no bodyguards, etc. He said, ‘Am I a dog that you’ve sent this small boy to fight me?’ He cursed the army of Israel and started threatening David. But David said, ‘I come before you with the words of God, and I shall slay you, cut off your head, and feed the birds of the air with your body.’ And that’s exactly what happened because he declared it.”

Reactions

Below are some of the reactions from netizens.

“Christianity allows lack of accountability too much. During 2023 election, Femi Fani-Kayode caused a lot of tribål wår between Igbo’s and Yoruba, he don’t have any moral justification to be a pastor” -Man reacts pic.twitter.com/1G2D1sWxix — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) April 8, 2025

If you put your head down for FFK to lay his hands on them, then maybe you deserve the spiritual problem that took you there. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/skOVj4rlY7 — Oluwaseun M. Ajayi 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 (@matajson) April 7, 2025

Olumba Olumba in action… Who ordained Femi Fani-Kayode??

Who allowed a prophet of Baal to lay hands on them?? I hope this is a photoshop!! pic.twitter.com/VnC5rCSrgn — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) April 7, 2025

So, there are folks that kneel down for Femi Fani-Kayode to lay his hands on their heads and pray for them? Satan wept! Nothing can be more deranged than this. https://t.co/XICe6tFxO1 — Ashraf Babagana (@BabaganaAshraf) April 7, 2025

You can’t stop me from building my own church, I already have land to build the mega church, na just small funds remain. I’m already the G.O, you can nominate yourself for other positions. We move 😂 — BLÅK JËWEL ⚔️ (@A_RWAC) April 7, 2025

Na person wey wan use hammer break person head that time dey lay hands on people for church so? — 👑 OLU ❤️ (@Uncle_Olu_) April 7, 2025

Where is that long chain with the cross pendant 😁😀😂. “Christ knows those that are His🙏” — Olusola Falore (@Factfinder004) April 7, 2025

If you came to church with small Spiritual Problem and you let FFk pray for you and lay hands on your head na Legion of Demons dey follow you go house immediately 😂😂😂💆🏽‍♂️😮‍💨 — SizZzle. 😎🇳🇬 (@n6oflife6) April 7, 2025

FFK when he finds out that you are an Obidient 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8wzojCvJtp — Chief Nomso 💼 (@Odogwu_Nomso) April 7, 2025

God, I beg! Which day FFK begin cast in demons?! pic.twitter.com/BfhPiSaKW8 — Nejeeb Bello Oyarese (@NejeebBello) April 7, 2025

