A group of APC Governors under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), on Monday, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna.

The governors stated that the APC was growing stronger as the largest political party in Nigeria, insisting that it would remain stable and stronger even ahead of the 2027 electioneering period.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Mr Buhari, Chairperson of the forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, said their visit signified a show of unity and strength within the APC.

He said after the Ramadan, Lent and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, they deemed it necessary to pay homage to the former president who served eight years under the APC.

Describing Mr Buhari as a father to the APC in politics, Mr Uzodinma said they were pleased to meet him in good health and sound mind.

He expressed their gratitude to the former president for his leadership and credited him with producing a cohesive machinery that made the party retain power.

Mr Uzodinma highlighted the party’s growth in strength and capacity to govern, attributing the success to the party’s ability to hold consultations and put the nation above individual interests.

He emphasised the importance of internal cohesion and strong leadership in achieving electoral success.

The host, Governor Uba Sani, described Mr Buhari as a father, leader and a statesman.

Mr Sani said not only politicians, but ordinary citizens go to pay homage to the president at his residence.

Mr Buhari was the first president produced by the APC and was in office between 2015 and 2023. He was succeeded by the incumbent, Bola Tinubu.

