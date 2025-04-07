Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has joined the Nigerian Police Force in commemorating the maiden edition of National Police Day. The celebration is designed to honour the dedication, sacrifices, and achievements of law enforcement officers in ensuring national security.
Governor Radda extolled the pivotal role of the Nigerian Police Force in safeguarding lives and properties across Katsina State and the country.
The governor emphasized the Force’s courage in the face of challenging banditry attacks that have threatened the peace of various communities.
“The strategic positioning of security personnel across vulnerable locations in our communities demonstrated the Force’s commitment to protecting our citizens,” Mr Radda stated.
|
He added that the Force’s responsive approach has significantly contributed to the noticeable decrease in insecurity and kidnapping incidents throughout the state.
“Our administration remains steadfast in its support for the Nigerian Police Force. We will continue to celebrate the Force’s contributions to our collective security and honour their selfless service in promoting peace and security in Katsina State,” the Governor stressed.
Governor Radda further maintained that the establishment of National Police Day is a fitting tribute to the men and women who risk their lives daily to ensure citizens safety.
On behalf of the government and the people of Katsina State, the governor joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in commemorating the National Police Force whilst particularly commending the service of the Katsina State Command of the Nigerian Police Force.
