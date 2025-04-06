The Kaduna State Government is collaborating with Jobberman and other private sector organisations on skills acquisition and job creation for the youth. The State Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, who made this known at the 2025 edition of the Jobberman Career Fair that was organised at the weekend in Kaduna, added that the challenge of youth unemployment is not new.

She however argued that ‘’it is imperative to think critically on developing integrated youth employment strategies that addresses job creation and helps youth transition into reputable and decent work roles.’’

Mrs Fakai told the participants that the Career Fair ‘’reflects a powerful partnership between government, the private sector, and educational institutions aimed at empowering our youth and supporting our economic ambitions. ‘’

She recalled that the maiden edition of the Career Fair which was held on the 23rd of November, 2023, recorded a significant milestone. That edition recorded “a total of 1,496 unemployed youth with 71 representatives of employers of labour in attendance while “over 300 job placements have been secured to date and still counting. ‘’

The Commissioner noted that this year’s edition of Jobberman Kaduna Career Fair ‘2025 is themed “Meet – Connect – Get Hired,’’ just as she expressed optimism that the programme would succeed in addressing the challenges of youth unemployment.

According to her, the success of the programme hinges on employers of labour, career placement organisations, and training providers, remaining committed to the implementation strategies.

Mrs Fakai reminded employers that they are the backbone of economic growth, adding that their willingness to invest in talents will empower not just for those they hire, but the entirety of the state.

The Commissioner told the job seekers that the Fair provides an ‘’opportunity to showcase your skills, your creativity, and your passion. It is a moment to engage, learn, and grow.’’

‘’Remember that each interaction here is a step toward realizing your potential and securing your future. Your careers do not only serve your personal growth but are integral to the progress of our beloved state,’’ she added.

She also commended Jobberman for ‘’orchestrating such a vital initiative, connecting thousands of hopefuls with their potential careers and contributing to bridging the employment gap in Nigeria. ‘’

Mrs Fakai said that Governor Uba Sani’s effort to make Kaduna State the skills hub of the nation is one of the ways of tackling youth unemployment.

She added that the state government has embarked on the construction of three world-class vocational and technology skills acquisition cities. She said that the three senatorial zones would have a centre each.

youth unemployment requires a holistic and collaborative approach.

