The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn the invitation earlier extended to the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, to appear in Abuja for interrogation. Instead, the IGP, on Sunday, deployed operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) to proceed to Kano to obtain Mr Sanusi’s statement.

The police initially invited the emir to appear in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Tuesday, for interrogation over a fracas that claimed one life during Sallah (Eid-el-Fitr) festivities on Saturday, 30 March.

The Kano emirate has been enmeshed in crisis since last year’s reinstatement of Mr Sanusi as the Emir of Kano after his dethronment by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2020.

To effect the reinstatement in May 2024, incumbent Governor Abba Yusuf dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero, who replaced Mr Sanusi in 2020, and proscribed the splinter emirates carved out of the Kano emirate by the Ganduje administration.

However, a tussle between Messrs Sanusi and Ado Bayero over the Kano Emirship stool has lingered, precipitating the recent fracas in the domain.

In a statement late Sunday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Nigeria Police Force said the invitation was initially issued to enable Mr Sanusi to provide his account of the events that led to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“However, following advice from respected stakeholders and in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s commitment to ensuring that policing actions are not politicised or misinterpreted, the IGP has directed that the invitation be withdrawn. Instead, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated on the instructions of the IGP to proceed to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi’s statement,” the statement said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The statement also chronicled the events leading up to the 30 March mayhem.

“Prior to the Sallah Day celebration, credible intelligence at the disposal of the Police indicated that the two (2) disputed Emirs in Kano State -Alh Ado Bayero and Alh Lamido Sanusi were planning to hold separate Durbar Festivals. The Durbar Festival is a long held tradition which involves a recognized Emir riding on horses around the city in company of his people.

“To forestall possible violence, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, deployed the Coordinating DIG for the North West who also serves as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Abubakar Sadiq, mni , to engage in dialogue with the two disputed Emirs in kano and the Kano State Government. It was mutually agreed that no Durbar Festival would be held to preserve peace and public safety and none of the disputed emirs would ride on horse on Sallah day.”

The statement said despite this agreement, Mr Sanusi, who had attended the Eid Prayers in his car, decided to mount a horse in a procession after Eid Prayers on Sallah Day, accompanied by local vigilantes.

“This triggered a confrontation by youths in the community, leading to the tragic death of one Usman Sagiru, and leaving several others injured. A situation which the Force had earlier warned against and intended to avert by the emissaries sent earlier to both Alhaji Sanusi and Alhaji Ado Bayero

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains resolute in its commitment to conducting its criminal investigation duties with the highest level of professionalism including the investigation of this incident. All individuals found culpable will at the end be brought to justice. To this effect, some arrests have been made prompting invitation to Alhaji Sanusi. The Force also wishes to reiterate that its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the violence occurred after Emir Sanusi returned home from Eid prayers. He went to the Eid prayer ground on foot, but returned to the palace riding a horse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

