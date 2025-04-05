The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has re-arraigned Godwin Igbinoba, a professor, on degree peddling and forgery charges.

According to a statement shared by the anti-corruption agency posted via its X handle on Thursday, Mr Igbinoba was arraigned before trial judge A. N. Erhabor of the Edo State High Court in Benin City.

He pleaded not guilty to the three counts instituted against him.

The commission accused the don of unlawful award of academic degrees to members of the public via the Association of Professional Examination Board and the Association of Corporation of Chartered Secretaries, Benin City.

Mr Igbinoba was reportedly involved in a scheme that issued Bachelor of Science Degrees and National Diplomas without the necessary approvals from the key regulatory authorities like the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Board for Technical Education, or the National Universities Commission.

The statement added that Mr Igbinoba faces another charge of forgery of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Exemption Certificate, dated 12 March 2018, which he allegedly presented to one Osian Jude Tony. The commission said the act constituted an offence under section 465 of the Criminal Code Act.

He was also charged with obtaining money under false pretence by luring unsuspecting members of the public into believing that the Associated Professional Examination Board and the Association of Corporation of Chartered Secretaries offered accredited educational programs leading to recognized qualifications. Under the scheme, students allegedly paid tuition fees into various bank accounts linked to the institution. The offence is said to be contrary to section 419 of the Criminal Code Act.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The defendant was initially arraigned before the former trial judge Efe Ikponmwonba.

However, the case had to start afresh following its reassignment to the new judge, Mr Erhabor.

Appearing before Mr Erhabor for the first time, Mr Igbinoba took his plea afresh, pleading not guilty to all charges.

At the proceedings, the defendant’s defence team was led by P. E. Chukwu, while that of the prosecution was led by D. N. Okoro of the ICPC legal department, Edo State office.

The defence urged the court to allow the bail earlier granted the defendant with the attached conditions and terms to remain in place, a request the judge granted.

Subsequently, the court postponed the case till 19 May for further proceedings.

Degree peddling

Degree peddling has remained a persistent challenge, with numerous Nigerians falling prey to fraudulent institutions, often based in neighboring countries.

In August 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported the Nigerian government’s discovery of about 21,600 so-called Nigerian graduates parading fake degrees obtained from degree mills institutions in Benin Republic, Togo and other countries.

The the-then Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, said, among other things, that 1,105 individuals had been identified to be holding fake degrees from Togo alone.

The problem had become alarming that the federal government had to set up, in March last year, an Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee on Fake Degree Certificate Milling, to probe the activities of certificate racketeers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

