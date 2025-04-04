Labour Party Caretaker Committee Chairperson Nenadi Usman has hailed the Supreme Court judgement sacking the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, describing it as a victory for the rule of law and a significant milestone for Nigeria’s democracy.
Mrs Usman, a former senator, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the judgement, which found her appeal meritorious while dismissing the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the party.
“It is important to emphasise that this is not a time for triumphalism—there is no victor and no vanquished.
“What matters most is our shared commitment to the ideals and aspirations of the Labour Party and the Nigerian people.
|
“We must now come together, united in purpose and vision, to move the party forward,” she said.
According to her, the Labour Party remains one indivisible family, steadfast in its mission to create a new Nigeria founded on justice, equity and people-centred governance.
Mr Usman, a former finance minister, called on all party members, supporters and stakeholders to remain calm, focused and committed to the democratic ideals binding them together.
A five-member panel of the Supreme Court had, on Friday, unanimously held that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to have affirmed Mr Abure as chairman of the Labour Party.
READ ALSO: Supreme Court nullifies judgement recognising Abure as LP national chairperson
The apex court declared that the leadership issue was an internal affair of the party.
It, therefore, upheld the appeal filed before it by Mrs Usman, who was appointed caretaker chairman of the party in September 2024.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999