The Kwara State Government has signed an agreement to upgrade the Omu Aran General Hospital to a teaching hospital for the Thomas Adewumi University (TAU) Oko in Irepodun Local Government of the state.
Last year, the government signed a similar MOU to allow Al-Hikmah University to use the newly upgraded Sobi Specialist Ilorin as a teaching hospital as part of the accreditation process for its medical courses.
The MOU signing ceremony with TAU was witnessed by senior government officials, traditional rulers, academics, and stakeholders in the sector.
Among the dignitaries were the Commissioner for Health, Amina El-Imam; the Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju; the chairperson of Irepodun Local Government, Yakub AbdulAzeez; and the Executive Secretary, Kwara State Hospital Management Board, Abdulraheem Malik.
Others were the founder and Chancellor of TAU, Thomas Adewumi; the vice-chancellor of the university, Francisca Oladipo; the VC of Al-Hikmah University, Noah Yusuf; and the VC of Ahman Pategi University, Kazeem Bolagbade.
In her address, the health commissioner, Mrs El-Imam, said the agreement would strengthen the healthcare system of the state.
She cited recent recruitment of 1,005 health workers, including medical officers, midwives and nurses, the ongoing process to implement the latest CONMESS, facility upgrades across basic and secondary facilities, and the creation of the state teaching hospital as some of the achievements of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the health sector.
Mr Adewumi, for his part, thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for the development.
