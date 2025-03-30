The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has congratulated Muslims across Nigeria on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Mr Ribadu, in a statement on Sunday, called for cooperation among Nigerians in tackling the national security challenges confronting the nation.

He said the sacred period embodied the virtues of resilience, discipline, and sacrifice, urging all to bring to bear those virtues in their collective efforts to strengthen national security.

“Your cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other threats remains vital in ensuring peace and stability across our nation, particularly in our commitment to a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

“Therefore, the continued collaboration between the government, religious leaders, communities, and security agencies in combating terrorism and extremism remains paramount.

“The celebration of Eid-el-Fitr serves as a moment for deep reflection, gratitude, and a renewed commitment to peace and national unity.

“It is thus pertinent for Muslims and all Nigerians to come together in unity, embracing the core principles of love and togetherness that are essential for our national progress.

“Peace, unity, and compassion are the core values underpinning the true spirit of Eid-el-Fitr,” Mr Ribadu said.

The NSA also called on all Nigerians to continue to uphold the virtues of empathy, kindness, and tolerance during the festivities and beyond.

He further urged all to remain vigilant against any forces that threaten their peace with a view to building a Nigeria where all citizens, irrespective of their faith, could live in harmony and prosperity.

“Our diversity is our strength, and in spite of the challenges we face as a nation, we remain united by a shared commitment to peace and stability.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu and this Office uphold these values, and under my leadership, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians regardless of background or faith.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to enhance Nigeria’s resilience against terrorism and violent extremism while promoting peaceful coexistence and national security.

“I wish you all a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” he added.

(NAN)

