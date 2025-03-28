Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has flagged off 10.9km Use Ikot Amama Road with two bridges of 40m and 20m spans and a 21.5km Ikot Anyan Ediene Road with 60m span bridge in Ibiono Ibom and Ikono local government areas of the state.

Inaugurating the road project at Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, Mr Eno stressed the significance of the road which connects Ibiono Ibom with Ikono.

He tasked the construction firm Setraco Limited to deliver the project according to specifications.

He said, “We trust in the capacity of Setraco Limited to manoeuvre this hilly terrain and come out with a quality road as expected. You are one of the best road contractors and that was the reason you were chosen to handle this project.

“We are determined to seamlessly connect every part of this state with an economically viable road network.

“Road infrastructure is a critical catalyst for development, and we are determined to ensure that we holistically raise the bar of development in all sectors of our economy, be it tourism, healthcare, transportation or otherwise.”

Mr Eno appreciated the people of Ibiono Ibom for supporting his administration and reiterating his administration’s resolve to deliver on his mandate.

He commended the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, for his vision of bringing development to the area during his administration and promised to ensure that the people benefit from more democracy dividends.

Member representing Itu and Ibiono in the House of Representatives, Ime Okon, Chairperson of the Local Government Council, Asuakak Umoh, Paramount Ruler of the Area, Ime Inyang, Member representing Ibiono Ibom State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Moses Essien, in their goodwill messages, praised the governor for taking development to all nooks and crannies of the state and pledged the people’s support for his government beyond 2027.

At Ikono Local Government Area, where Mr Eno flagged off the 21.5km road project linking Ikot Anyan Ediene-Ikot Ntia-Urua Naira -Ikot Nseyen Nkwot-Nung Ukim villages with 60m span bridge, the governor spoke of his administration’s desire to provide necessary infrastructure to boost the economy and develop agribusiness.

He described his administration as people-centric, saying that his investment in road infrastructure is geared towards enhancing the well-being of the people and the state’s tourist potential.

Therefore, the governor commended the area’s youth for cooperating with the contractors to ensure prompt project delivery and urged them to engage in meaningful endeavours and protect public facilities in their domain.

Street lighting project

Governor Eno informed the people that he would extend the ongoing street lighting project in Uyo, the state capital, to the local communities and sued for peace and cooperation with all levels of government so that development could thrive.

In their goodwill messages, House of Assembly member representing Ikono State Constituency Asuquo Udo, Commissioner for Trade and Investment Ubong Inyang, and Ikono Council Chairperson Otobong Essien commended the governor for leading a people-centric administration that uses the ARISE Agenda blueprint to bring development to the people and pledged the people’s support to his administration.

