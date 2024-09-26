The Nigerian government has approved an increase in the monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

With effect from July 2024, corps members will receive N77,000, up from N33,000, according to a statement on NYSC’s X page signed by its Acting Director Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu.

It quoted a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated 25 September and signed by the Chairman, Ekpo Nta, noting that the increment aligns with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

The statement noted that the increment followed an advocacy visit by NYSC Director General Yusha’u Ahmed to the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission.

This increase comes five years after the monthly allowance was raised from N19,800 to N33,000.

Minimum wage

In July 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law, marking the end of months-long deliberations between the government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The unions embarked on an indefinite strike to force the government to agree on a new minimum wage for workers.

Mr Tinubu assented to the amended Minimum Wage Act, 2019 to increase the National Minimum Wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000 following its passage by the National Assembly.

However, with the new NYSC allowances, effective from July, corps members will receive an additional N44,000 per month, retroactive to July, providing much-needed financial relief amidst rising living costs and inflation.

The NYSC said that Mr Ahmed expressed gratitude to the government, stating the new allowance would provide “much-needed relief” and boost corps members’ morale.

