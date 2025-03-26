On Tuesday, the Senate suspended a motion seeking to immortalise Humphrey Nwosu, a former chairman of the National Electoral Commission (now the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC), who died last year.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, announced the decision to suspend the motion after most senators opposed its presentation.

The motion was jointly sponsored by Abia South Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North), Austin Akobondu (PDP, Abia), Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central) and Victor Umeh, (LP, Anambra Central).

Others are Okechukwu Ezea (LP, Enugu North) Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West), Onyekachi Nwebonyi (AP, Ebonyi North) Anthony Ani, Osita Izunaso (APC,Imo West) Patrick Ndubueze (APC, Imo North).

Mr Nwosu, a professor, died in the United States on 24 October 2024, at 83.

Background of the June 12 election and Nwosu’s role

The 12 June 1993 presidential election, held 32 years ago, was generally regarded as Nigeria’s freest and most credible election.

However, the winner, Moshood Abiola, candidate of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), was never installed after the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida annulled the election.

The former military president officially announced the annulment of the election in a national broadcast on 24 June 1993.

In his recently launched autobiography, “A Journey in Service,” Mr Babangida, a retired general, claimed that the annulment was orchestrated by the late military ruler Sani Abacha, who was then the chief of defence staff.

The former Nigerian leader insisted that he never authorised the annulment and acknowledged the election as credible.

However, despite Mr Nwosu’s role in organising the election, opinions on his legacy remain divided. Some see him as a hero for conducting a transparent poll, while others blame him for failing to resist its annulment.

Senate proceedings and controversy on the motion

During the plenary session, Mr Abaribe said he had secured prior approval from the deputy senate president to present the motion.

However, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, disagreed, arguing that senators had not been provided copies of the motion as required.

A few seconds later, the sergeant-at-arms distributed the copies.

Following the distribution, Mr Abaribe requested to proceed, but the senate leader maintained his objection.

During the argument, Mr Jibrin said the motion was controversial because some see the late INEC chairperson as someone who truncated the June 12 election, while others see him as a hero of the June 12 election.

“Of course, this motion is very controversial, but we are in a democracy; we will allow our colleagues to table their views, and it is left for the Senate to decide on what to do on such views.

“It is a bit controversial; some see him as someone who truncated June 12, and some see him as a hero of June 12. So, it is up to you,” he said.

Mr Jibrin thereafter put the presentation to the vote, and most senators opposed it.

Abaribe’s persistence and further debate

A few minutes later, Mr Abaribe attempted to reintroduce the motion, which led to another procedural debate between him and the senate leader.

Mr Bamidele cited Senate Order 38, which outlines the order of legislative items. He argued that the session had moved past motions of urgent importance.

“Personal explanation cannot be raised at any time. The only time a personal explanation can be made is if we, by our own collective consent, come under Order 1b to regulate our proceedings to the extent that our procedure is regulated by this rule book. Order 9 comes before 10, we are on 10,” he said.

Kebbi North Senator Yahaya Abdullahi interjected and warned against setting a precedent that could restrict senators from raising important issues.

“Let us not raise a bad precedent. A point of order can be raised at any point in the proceedings of the Senate. Don’t make it a rule because if you do so, then you will be denying a lot of us, almost the entire Senate, any opportunity to interject when things are going wrong. It’s absolutely wrong,” he said.

Amid the argument, the deputy senate advised Mr Abaribe to reintroduce the motion on the next legislative day after the Rules and Business Committee has reviewed it.

“You may wish to propose your motion against tomorrow; bring it to the rules and business (committee), and then we will look at it again,” he said.

After the ruling, Mr Abaribe took his belongings and walked out of the Senate visibly angry.

