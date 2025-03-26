The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has directed Adedolapo Fasawe, the mandate secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, to oversee the establishment of a Primary Healthcare Centre in Sauka, FCT.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Secretary, Bola Ajao, on Wednesday, highlighted that the initiative aimed to strengthen healthcare services in the region.

It also emphasised the goal of combating tuberculosis (TB), with support from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

According to the statement, Mrs Tinubu, who also serves as the Global and National Stop TB Champion, made the announcement at an event in Sauka, FCT, to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day 2025.

The event was organised by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the FCT Health Services Secretariat, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and other partners.

During her speech, the First Lady emphasised the importance of grassroots interventions in the fight against TB.

She noted that the event themed, “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” had been locally translated to “We Fit Run Am; A Collective Call for Action Against TB” to better resonate with the community.

“To support the fight against this communicable disease, I will not only donate N1 billion but also approve the establishment of a Primary Healthcare Centre in Sauka Community.

“This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for an efficient healthcare system,” she stated.

The first lady added that Mrs Fasawe would oversee the project’s implementation with the backing of Mr Wike.

She further explained that the new facility would serve as a critical hub for TB detection, treatment, and general healthcare services, ensuring that residents received timely and quality medical care.

In spite of TB being preventable and treatable, the first lady pointed out that it remained a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, which ranked among the countries with the highest TB burden globally.

“This underscores the urgent need for improved healthcare services and stronger community-based interventions.”

In her response, Mrs Fasawe commended the First Lady for her unwavering dedication and strong support in the fight against TB elimination.

She also acknowledged the efforts of FCT healthcare workers, whose hard work had contributed to significant improvements in the health system.

“The establishment of the new Primary Healthcare Centre in Sauka is a significant step toward enhancing healthcare services, improving TB control, and ensuring accessible healthcare for all in the FCT,” Mrs Fasawe affirmed.

The event also featured an exhibition stand by the Public Health Department of the FCT, where attendees were provided with free TB testing.

Key stakeholders in attendance included Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President; Members of the National Assembly; Iziaq Salako, minister of state for Health; and Adekemi Nanpad, comptroller general of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Also present were wives of the Federal Executive Council members, Walter Mulombo, WHO Country Representative, and many others.

(NAN)

