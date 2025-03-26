The Super Eagles‘ road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup just got rockier. Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday evening left fans heartbroken and head coach Eric Chelle frustrated, as the team squandered crucial chances and dropped valuable points at home.

Victor Osimhen’s 74th-minute strike had put Nigeria ahead, only for Zimbabwe’s Tawanda Chirewa to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser, silencing the Uyo crowd.

The result leaves Nigeria fourth in Group C with seven points — a daunting six points behind group leaders South Africa. As the qualification race heats up, the Super Eagles now face an uphill battle to secure their ticket to the global stage.

In the aftermath of the disappointing draw, Chelle pulled no punches at the presser, lamenting his team’s wastefulness in front of goal and the missed opportunity to claim all three points.

“We could have scored ten goals” — Chelle’s frustration

Speaking after the game, the Malian tactician couldn’t hide his disappointment, particularly with Nigeria’s first-half performance. According to Chelle, the Super Eagles had enough chances to kill the game early but failed to find the back of the net.

“What can I say about the first half? Normally, we could have scored ten goals in the first half. You make some mistakes in the last technical skills, and Zimbabwe comes to defend and stop the game,” Chelle said.

It was a case of dominance without reward. Nigeria created chance after chance but lacked the composure and precision to convert them into goals.

Complacency and a costly collapse

When Osimhen finally broke the deadlock in the second half, there was a sense of relief, but it proved short-lived. Chelle admitted that his players became too comfortable after taking the lead, assuming the game was done and dusted.

“In the second half, when we scored the goal, we thought maybe it was finished. It’s tough, it’s hard because my players and my team were the better team on the pitch,” he added.

That lapse in concentration proved costly. Zimbabwe kept pushing and was rewarded with a dramatic equaliser in the game’s dying moments, leaving Nigeria with just a point and plenty of regrets.

Qualification hangs by a thread

The draw has made Nigeria’s path to the World Cup far more complicated. With four games left to play, the Super Eagles need a near-flawless finish to stand any chance of securing an automatic qualification spot.

However, all hope is not lost. The second-best placed teams will have a chance to qualify through the intercontinental playoffs, and Chelle made it clear that his team will fight to the end.

“I am so disappointed for my players, for the country because we can do it. I don’t know the other games, but I think we can go to look for the second place,” Chelle concluded.

Players rally behind the team

While the draw dealt a heavy blow, Nigerian players have been quick to lift the spirits of fans. Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi took to Snapchat with a religious and faith-filled message, declaring:

“We’ll make the World Cup in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina also echoed the sentiment, writing on social media:

“We will make this WC.”

These messages have provided a morale boost to fans disappointed by the late collapse against Zimbabwe. The belief within the squad remains strong; now it’s up to the Super Eagles to translate that belief into performances on the pitch.

What Next for Nigeria?

With time running out, Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup hang in the balance. The Super Eagles must regroup, refocus, and ensure they take maximum points from their remaining fixtures if they want to keep the dream alive.

The road ahead is steep, but if Chelle’s men can rediscover their cutting edge and hold their nerve, there’s still a chance for redemption.

The battle continues; and Nigeria isn’t ready to give up just yet.

