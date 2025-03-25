The Local Organising Committee (LOC) has announced the schedule for the coronation of Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

According to a flier released by the LOC, the coronation events will take place over two weeks, from Monday, 31 March to Saturday, 12 April, and will be conducted in three phases: pre-coronation, coronation, and post-coronation.

The pre-coronation phase, scheduled from 31 March to 4 April, will include a cultural carnival parade, Oyo Cultural Heritage Day, historic tree planting, a public lecture, a coronation quiz competition, and a coronation football competition.

The festivities will begin with a cultural carnival parade on Monday, 31 March at 7:30 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at Oba Adeyemi Mini Stadium, Ode Aremo, officiated by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, and the Coronation LOC Chairman, Kunle Ogunmola.

The main coronation ceremony will be held on Saturday, 5 April at Olivet Baptist Heights (OBHSO), with receptions at various locations across the state.

The LOC has designated the OBHSO’s field exclusively for the Governor, his entourage, and other dignitaries, while the Olivet Baptist Academy will serve as a VIP parking area.

Ladigbolu Grammar School has been designated for the public. Labamba Hotel will also accommodate the VIPs.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Other venues include A.U.D. Primary School, Alagbon/Owode, Methodist Primary School, Apaara, L.A. Town School, Saabo, Oyo, N.A. Town School, Isale Oyo, Oba Adeyemi Mini Stadium, Ode Aremo, Old Oyo National park, and ADS Primary School.

The post-coronation events, scheduled for 6 to 12 April, will continue with a series of inter-faith prayers and rituals across Oyo State.

A Thanksgiving service for Christians will be held on Sunday at St Michael Anglican Cathedral from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Monday, 7 April, there will also be a free eye test and a gift of glasses.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Isese/Orisa worshippers will hold a special Isure/Idupe ceremony in honour of the new monarch at 10 a.m. at the Esu Akesan shrine, Akesan, Oyo.

On Friday, Muslims will hold their special Thanksgiving Jumat prayer at the Central Mosque, Oja, at 1:30 p.m. The celebrations will conclude on Saturday, 12 April, with a special coronation thanksgiving service by the Iseese/Orisa worshippers at the Adinua, Ole Compound, Obe Apo Oyo.

Crowned despite opposition

Despite stiff opposition from the Oyomesi, the historical Oyo council of kingmakers, Mr Owoade is set to be installed as the new Alaafin of Oyo. He succeeds the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who passed on in 2022.

From a pool of 82 aspirants, Oyomesi selected Lukman Gbadegesin as the new Alaafin. However, Governor Makinde questioned the process and refused to approve Mr Gbadegesin’s appointment.

The kingmakers sought redress through a lawsuit against Governor Makinde and some officials.

The disregard for Oyomesi’s selection process has been criticised as a breach of the law and customary practices. According to the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, the authority to select the Alaafin is vested in the traditional council.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

