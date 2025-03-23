The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday, received a “special prayer” in his first public appearance since his suspension from office.

Mr Fubara received the special prayer when he attended a Sunday church service at Salvation Ministries Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

This is contained in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi, on Sunday.

The suspension

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday.

Mr Tinubu also suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.

The president consequently appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

He cited “the disturbing incidents” in the state, including explosions and vandalisation of petroleum pipelines linked to the political crises in the state, as the basis for the emergency rule.

The disturbing incidents also included the political crises in the South-southern state triggered by a rift between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT.

First public appearance

Mr Fubara, according to the statement, was at the service to express gratitude to God for “His love, mercy and unwavering support amid the festering political challenges.”

The governor was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, a former Senate President Pro-Tempore and the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Azuta Mbata.

Sam Jaja, a former deputy national chairperson of the PDP, also accompanied the governor.

“The church service, a testament to his deep faith and belief in God as the ultimate dispenser of justice, was an extraordinary session of worship, prayers, and thanksgiving, to appreciate the Lord and acknowledge His never-failing gifts to humanity,” Mr Chukwudi said in the statement.

“The service, led by the Presiding Pastor of the church, David Ibiyeomie, who took his sermon on: “Living A Blessed Life” from Genesis 1:28, featured soul-lifting songs, scriptural exhortations, and prayers for continued peace, progress, and prosperity in Rivers State.”

