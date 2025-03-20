The Bayelsa West senator, Seriake Dickson, walked out of the Senate chamber shortly before the state of emergency in Rivers State was approved by the upper chamber on Thursday.

The Senate approved the state of emergency proclamation during the plenary on Thursday, after a closed-door session that lasted for one hour and twenty minutes.

At about 1:40 p.m., just as senators returned from the closed-door meeting, Mr Dickson, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Bayelsa State governor, was seen walking out of the chamber, visibly angry.

Although he did not publicly state the reason for his sudden exit from the chamber, it was apparent that he was not comfortable with the agreement reached at the closed-door session.

Issues before the closed-door

There was a minor disagreement between Mr Dickson and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, before the senators moved into the closed-door session.

The dispute occurred when Mr Dickson raised a point of order, citing Order 135 of the Senate Rules, which requires the President of Nigeria to brief the Senate in a closed-door session on the circumstances necessitating a state of emergency.

Mr Akpabio immediately interjected, arguing that he had watched Mr Dickson on national television criticising the emergency rule even before the Senate deliberated on it.

“I watched you on television. Listen to me; let’s not argue. If we argue, it won’t be good for any of us. We are all distinguished people. You’re a former governor and I am a former governor, please off the mic, please be seated,” he told Mr Dickson.

Mr Dickson complied and then took his seat as directed.

Thereafter, the senate president accused Mr Dickson of making up his mind before hearing the Senate’s position.

“I watched you on television and you said ‘no matter what the Senate does, the Senate will never go with you. The Senate will not go with you’ You said no matter what the Senate does, the Senate will not have your vote, that was what you said on the television.

“I am saying that if you’ve already made up your mind to talk on television when the Senate has not considered this issue. I am not arguing with you, please allow me to preside,” he added.

The point of order

Despite the senate president’s comment, Mr Dickson proceeded to formally raise his point of order and urged his colleagues to adhere to Senate rules.

He emphasised the importance of respecting procedural guidelines and reminded his colleagues that the Senate operates based on two key documents which are Nigeria’s constitution and the Senate Standing Rules.

“We must have national respect for all our colleagues and for you, particularly our presiding officer and it should be reciprocal. The point of order is to draw the attention of the presiding officer and our colleagues to the specific provisions of our rules. Each one of us is guided by two documents, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and rules that govern our proceedings.

“The proclamation has been read to us and I want to draw your attention, Mr President, respectfully and the attention of all our colleagues to the specific provisions of our rules, Order 135. It is very exhaustive. Once there’s a state of emergency declaration, there is a procedure,” he said.

Mr Akpabio later upheld Mr Dickson’s point of order but explained that the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, had already intended to move for a closed-door session before Mr Dickson raised his concern.

Following this, the Senate proceeded into a closed-door meeting, where the emergency rule was discussed and unanimously approved.

What does the Senate order say?

Order 135 of the Senate states that, “The President shall, in a closed-door session, brief the Senate on the circumstances of the proclamation of a state of emergency.

Governors reject emergency rule

The South-south Governors’ Forum earlier opposed the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers.

The chairperson of the forum, Douye Diri, who is also the governor of Bayelsa State, said the political situation in Rivers did not deteriorate to a point where it required an emergency rule, considering the provisions of Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Mr Diri said Section 305(3) stipulated that such a declaration should be considered under specific conditions, such as war, external aggression, and imminent invasion.

