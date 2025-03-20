The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative dubbed ‘Customs Cares’, pledging long-term support for education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and social investments across its operational areas.

The initiative, formally unveiled in Abuja on Thursday, will be funded by 4 per cent of the service’s annual wage bill, equivalent to half of each officer’s one-month salary.

In a statement, the service said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, reaffirmed this commitment, emphasising its role in fostering sustainable development across Nigeria.

He also said that the programme would be implemented in phases, beginning with the education sector.

“Developing human capital is fundamental to Nigeria’s long-term growth. Our commitment to education goes beyond one-off interventions—we are adopting schools across the country, rehabilitating infrastructure, providing learning materials, and offering scholarships to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder academic excellence,” the Comptroller-General said.

The launch event saw the installation of CCTV cameras and solar-powered streetlights at the host school, alongside a pledge to renovate the school’s auditorium and distribute educational materials.

The NCS has also announced plans to adopt at least one school per local government area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before extending the initiative nationwide.

Approach

Beyond education, the ‘Customs Cares’ initiative will focus on healthcare interventions, including medical outreach programmes, mobile clinics, and anti-malaria campaigns.

The service has begun discussions with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation, particularly in border communities where healthcare access remains limited.

In addition, the initiative will support water and electricity projects, skills acquisition programmes, and environmental sustainability efforts.

Also, the NCS is partnering with local entrepreneurs to recycle used tyres into school bags, footwear, and construction materials, creating a circular economy model that integrates waste management with social development.

Funding

To ensure transparency and sustainability, a dedicated CSR unit has been established within the Office of the Comptroller-General, led by a senior officer.

The NCS also announced that the first-ever head of this unit is a woman, underscoring the agency’s commitment to gender inclusivity in leadership roles.

Funding for the programme will be sourced from the service’s internal allocations, with voluntary contributions from customs officers complementing the 4 per cent wage bill allocation.

Mr Adeniyi reaffirmed that the initiative would not rely on external funding to maintain financial independence and accountability.

