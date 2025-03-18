The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the resumption of domestic operations by Max Air following a 90-day suspension due to safety concerns.

The NCAA disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, on Monday.

“Following the successful completion of an economic and safety audit, the Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved for Max Air to resume its domestic flight operations,” the statement said.

In January, Max Air suspended its domestic operations for 90 days amidst safety concerns after a series of incidents on its flights.

During the suspension period, the NCAA said it conducted a thorough safety and economic audit of the airline.

“The safety audit involved a comprehensive re-inspection of Max Air’s organisation, procedures, personnel, and aircraft, in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023,” the statement noted.

It said the audit took place from 26 to 28 February and that the outcome “confirmed Max Air’s capacity to sustain safe flight operations.”

“The airline will resume domestic flights, effective from midnight on March 17, 2025,” the NCAA said.

According to the statement, the NCAA said it will continue to monitor Max Air closely through an enhanced surveillance program to ensure strict compliance with its regulations.

“The Authority remains committed to ensuring that all airlines adhere to the highest safety standards for the continued well-being of the aviation industry,” the NCAA said.

In a separate statement, the management of Max Air said the strategic pause would allow it to reinforce its commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence.

“During this period, we worked closely with aviation authorities to ensure that all statutory requirements were met while enhancing our service delivery standards,” Max Air said.

The airline said all previously booked passengers whose flights were affected will be given priority rebooking options.

