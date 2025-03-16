The immediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has denied media reports claiming he plans to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Mr Lawan, who led the Senate from 2019 to 2023 and currently represents Yobe North Senatorial District, denied the reports in a statement issued by his media adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, on Sunday.

The senator said he is committed to the APC and proud of his role as a founding member and key stakeholder in the party.

“The attention of the Office of Senator Ahmad Lawan, the President of the 9th Senate and Distinguished Senator representing Yobe North Senatorial District, has been drawn to misleading reports and posters circulating in some quarters, insinuating that he is set to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“We wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false, baseless, and without any merit. Senator Ahmad Lawan remains a steadfast and loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he has proudly associated with and contributed to since its formation. He remains a key stakeholder in the APC and will continue to work with the party and the government to ensure the success of their collective goals,” the statement said.

The former senate president described the rumours of his planned defection as the work of “mischief-makers” attempting to create distractions.

“We urge the general public, party members, and supporters to disregard these unfounded rumours and posters, as they are nothing but the handiwork of mischief-makers seeking to create unnecessary distractions and buzz for a mapped-out political agenda,” the statement said.

25 years of legislative experience

Mr Lawan is one of Nigeria’s longest-serving lawmakers, having been elected to the National Assembly for the first time in 1999. His political career began in the House of Representatives before transitioning to the Senate in 2007.

In the statement, the former senate president maintained that he firmly believed in the APC and would continue to work with the party leaders.

“For the record, throughout his illustrious political career spanning twenty-five years as a member of the National Assembly, Senator Ahmad Lawan is one of Nigeria’s few politicians with no defection record since inception. In 1999, he was elected into the House of Representatives and transitioned to the Senate in 2007 on the All People’s Party (APP) platform, later renamed ‘All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP)’. The ANPP was among the three minority parties that merged to birth the All Progressives Congress on 6th February 2013.

“Senator Lawan is a firm believer in the vision and principles of the APC, and he continues to work tirelessly with other party leaders and members to strengthen the party and advance its agenda for the betterment of our nation,” the statement said.

Support for Yobe government and Tinubu administration

Mr Lawan commended Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State for his leadership and the development his administration has recorded in improving governance and the livelihood of the people. He pledged his continued support for the governor’s policies aimed at fostering development in Yobe State.

He also expressed confidence in the policies and reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu, stating that he firmly believes in the administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria and addressing the challenges facing the nation.

