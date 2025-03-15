President Bola Tinubu says he fully understands what Nigerians are going through but that the present economic reform is necessary to build a resilient country and guarantee the future of children.

President Tinubu said this when he received the organisers of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

“Yes, removing the fuel subsidy was hard, tough for me, but it’s a hard choice that Nigeria must face. We are not going to bankrupt our country.

“We were spending the investment of the future of our children yet unborn; we were spending their rights, and poverty has no religious basis.

“There’s no religious colouration, no identity. It affects all, and we must fight it together,” the president emphasised.

On the request to return mission schools that governments had taken over, Mr Tinubu said such schools were subnational entities, not owned by the federal government.

“I’ve been a good example as the governor of Lagos State. I returned all the mission schools,” he said.

The president commended the Catholic body’s commitment to education and healthcare.

He added that he set up NELFUND to ensure that no student dropped out of school due to lack of funds for tuition fees, and promised to look at ways to help students of private institutions that NELFUND did not cover.

Mr Tinubu noted that the security agencies were already curtailing the nation’s insecurity, stressing that adherents of all religions felt the impact of the efforts.

He highlighted the competition among operators in the petroleum sector, the bountiful harvest enjoyed by farmers, and the lower prices of commodities, adding that investments were flowing into the country.

“There is hope; people are coming in to invest. They are saying good things about Nigeria. I am very proud of that.

Most Reverend Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the Archbishop of Owerri and the CBCN President, who led the delegation of 20 Bishops from across the country, said they were at the State House to congratulate President Tinubu on his victory at the polls.

“Your government’s policy mantra is anchored on the principles of Renewed Hope.

“In this regard, we are pleased to inform you that the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has declared this year as the year of hope, the Jubilee Year of Hope, a theme we adopted for our conference.

“We came with the final fruits of our deliberations and will share them with you,” said Mr Ugorji.

He stated that the removal of fuel subsidies had undoubtedly affected the people and commended the tax reform initiative, which he believes will “generate, in the long run, more resources for advancing the common good.”

He acknowledged the efforts of security agencies to curtail insecurity in the land.

He called for more concerted efforts to “rekindle hope and inspire confidence in the hearts of our people.”

The bishops called for a well-defined vision of religion as a force for moral integrity and patriotic unity without necessarily infringing on individuals’ fundamental rights.

According to them, efforts should be made to ensure that religious practice in Nigeria fosters unity rather than division.

On religious pilgrimages, the body said that the government should hands-off sponsorship to curtail waste and corruption.

“The government should allow religious groups to take full responsibility for organising pilgrimages.

“In their current structure, the national and state pilgrims’ boards serve neither their adherents nor the broader interest of the nation.

“You’re undoubtedly aware of the instances of corruption that have led to the removal of some board executives to ensure greater efficiency and accountability.

“We would propose that public funds be redirected towards pressing national needs,” the CBCN President said.

Mohammed Idris, the minister of Information and National Orientation, who was also at the event, recalled his attendance at the Charismatic Bishop Conference in 2024.

He emphasised the need for the nation to remain together, to be united, to be focused, and to maintain support for the government, even in the face of temporary hardship.

Mr Mohammed said security had greatly improved in the nation.

“In 2023, I know how difficult it was to move from Abuja to Kaduna; it is almost impossible just to take your car, fuel it, and begin to go on that road.

“Today, this is not the case. We know that farmers used to find it extremely difficult to go to the farms.

“We know that this has not completely gone away, but it is a reality that today, no one asks questions to move from Abuja to Kaduna or any part of the North.”

He said the national value charter that the president championed in his 2025 New Year message would soon be launched to ensure that Nigerians came together to reclaim lost values.

According to him, the National Orientation Agency is working to ensure that both religions teach the Bible and the Quran in schools and the return of civic education.

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, also attended the event.

(NAN)

