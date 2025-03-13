The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has expressed support for the implementation of local government financial autonomy as a critical step toward improving primary healthcare (PHC) delivery across Nigeria.

Mr Pate emphasised that financial independence for local governments would ensure better healthcare services at the grassroots level, aligning with the government’s “vision of cooperative federalism.”

At the National Stakeholder Engagement on Accelerating Improvement in Primary Health Care in Nigeria with Local Government Financial Autonomy, held in Abuja on Thursday, Mr Pate underscored the importance of strengthening PHC services to provide quality, accessible, and affordable care.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to reforming the health sector to ensure that all Nigerians, regardless of location, have access to essential healthcare services.

Supreme Court ruling

The event highlighted the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on 11 July 2024, which grants direct financial autonomy to Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Councils (LGCs).

The ruling, delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, affirms LGCs as the third tier of government and grants them direct access to the Federation Account (FAC) funds.

This development ensures local governments can independently manage resources for developmental projects, particularly in the healthcare sector.

ALGON’s commitment to strengthening PHC

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) also pledged to support efforts to enhance PHC services nationwide.

Speaking at the event, ALGON National President Bello Lawal, represented by Aminu Hassan, ALGON Chairman of Taraba State, hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling as a transformative step for the PHC administration in Nigeria.

Mr Lawal explained that the ruling empowers the 774 Local Government Health Authorities (LGHAs) to take full responsibility for PHC budgeting and service delivery.

“Under this framework, LGCs will administer all funds allocated for PHC services. They will oversee the construction and renovation of healthcare facilities based on community needs and also handle the recruitment, promotion, and discipline of staff from levels 1–6,” he said.

“The LGCs will secure a stronger presence on rebranded State Primary Healthcare Governing Boards to enhance decision-making in PHC administration.”

Mr Lawal commended Mr Pate and the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, for organising the stakeholder engagement.

