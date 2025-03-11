The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained four Chinese and 27 others over alleged illegal mining in Jos, Plateau State, North-central Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Oyewale said that the suspects were arrested on Saturday on the premises of Jiasheng Nigeria Limited, located at Dura Rayfield, Mangu Road, Jos.

He said that the arrest was sequel to credible intelligence linking the company to illegal mining activities in the state.

According to him the suspects comprised four Chinese and 27 Nigerians, part of who are suppliers in possession of unprocessed solid minerals, suspected to have been illegally mined.

He added that some exhibits which include a truck loaded with eight bags of processed Monazite, weighing 1000kg, worth N4 million each, were recovered in the premises during the arrests.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

(NAN)

