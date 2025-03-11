The Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has reopened for the commencement of academic activities after three weeks of shutdown over students’ protests.

The Registrar and Secretary of Council of the University, Rebecca Okojie, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Lokoja.

Ms Okojie said that the university would reopen on Tuesday, 11 March, while lectures would commence on Monday, 17 March.

According to her, the institution’s reopening followed an emergency meeting held on Monday, 10 March.

“The senate approved the reopening of the university with effect from Tuesday, 11 March.

“The decision is following the ongoing efforts and consultations in several quarters to address the challenges which led to road mishaps that resulted in the loss of lives of five students and serious injury to some others,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the management of the university had shut down the institution following a threat by students to block the Abuja-Lagos Highway over the truck accident that killed five of their mates.

“Following the unfortunate incident, the students barricaded the gates of the university in spite of interventions from the state government as well as frantic efforts and appeals by the university management for calm.

“Based on the advice of the security agencies and to forestall further loss of lives, the Vice Chancellor, after due consultation with management, decided to, on behalf of the senate, shut down the university indefinitely on Feb. 20,” Ms Okojie had said.

(NAN)

